Henrico School Board votes for phased return to classrooms

"It would have been nice to have the buffer of coming back after the holidays. I'm very concerned about Thanksgiving," she said. "I don't have a choice. I have to go back. I have no option. I'm going to try to make the best of it, but I don't have the option to just leave my job."

Henrico schools Chief of Staff Beth Teigen, who oversaw the Health Committee formed in July, said the group determined on Monday it would recommend a phased in-person return.

Division leaders then zeroed in on a model calling for four days of in person instruction, with Wednesdays as a cleaning day.

The decision comes after teachers repeatedly expressed concerns at meetings and listening sessions about moving away from the virtual model the Board endorsed in July. At the time, the decision was welcomed by many. Now, some parents are reporting their kids are experiencing anxiety, and struggling to learn.

The day of the recommendation, the county was in a higher risk for transmission given the number of new cases per 100,000 cases.

However, Dr. Melissa Viray of the Virginia Department of Health told the Board there hasn’t been a “surge.”