Henrico school officials are one day away from a decision on in-person learning

“I do think that, in terms of social-emotional health, in terms of academic gains for the student population … that cost outweighs the potential risk of getting COVID,” Avula said in an interview Wednesday. “It's obviously not a discussion just about the students," he added.

Cases in central Virginia are ticking up, according to data that has been presented to the School Board every two weeks from the Virginia Department of Health. On Wednesday, there were 52 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Henrico, and the seven-day average for new cases is 32. There have been more than 200 deaths related to the coronavirus in the county to date, according to state data.

James Lincoln, a teacher at Varina High School, said at the meeting Tuesday that although virtual learning was wearing on everyone, pushing to return for the second nine weeks of school wouldn't be worth the risk.

"We’re not going to gain anything instructionally by going back [then]," he said.