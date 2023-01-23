Henrico schools to add metal detectors next month

Metal detectors will be installed at multiple Henrico County public schools following a number of safety-related incidents this school year.

Superintendent Amy Cashwell addressed families and staff in a statement, saying that she is committed to strengthening security measures in the schools.

“I am saddened to live in a time when these incidents happen, and like many in our community, I am also angry,” Cashwell said. “Students should not have anxiety about going to school, and teachers should not have to worry about putting themselves in harm’s way to protect their students.”

Multiple incidents involving weapons and threats have occurred this school year, including Friday’s discovery of a loaded gun in a Holman Middle School student’s backpack.

“Enough is enough,” Cashwell said. “As a community, we must stand together and take action to reduce youth violence. Every student and adult has a critical role in keeping our schools and our community safe.”

By mid-February, field tests of metal detectors will occur at selected schools across all levels, according to the statement. The list of schools will be announced at a later date.

Handheld wands will be used in addition to the walk-through detectors. The schools will also test new weapon-detection technology that professional sports stadiums use. Each school will have differing sets of security equipment.

Cashwell said arrival procedures will change at the affected schools, but the county will work to minimize any delays.

Last summer, Cashwell brought in a team of experts to examine security measures and support by first responders. She also teamed with Henrico Manager John Vithoulkas and Henrico Police Chief Eric English to create a joint task force addressing youth crime and violence.

As a component of the task force, the county implemented the Handle With Care program to provide resources to students affected by violence and trauma.

From the Archives: Lakeside in 1951 Lakeside Lakeside Lakeside Lakeside Lakeside Lakeside Lakeside Lakeside