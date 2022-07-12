Henrico schools to request 10 more SROs, more than $5 million for security upgrades

Henrico County Public Schools will make two major requests to the board of supervisors at its next meeting: more than $5 million for security camera upgrades and 10 more school resource officers.

The request comes after the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting in May that killed 19 children and two adults as well as what county leaders have called an increase in youth violence over the past school year.

HCPS now has 28 SROs, with one assigned to every middle school and at least one assigned to every high school. Some high schools have two.

But Henrico police Maj. Kim Johnson said at a special BOS meeting Tuesday evening that there’s not an adequate pool of certified SROs to provide relief to other SROs when they take a day off.

The addition of 10 SRO positions comes out to more than $500,000 in personnel costs — but the request won’t affect the county’s budget. Vacant positions from other county departments will be reallocated in order to fund the 10 additional SRO positions, said County Manager John Vithoulkas.

Henrico Supervisor Dan Schmitt, who represents the Brookland District, said at Tuesday’s meeting that he appreciates the other county departments.

“We can’t make the schools fortresses, but I applaud and I appreciate and I will fully support to the end of time to continue to do whatever it is we can to know who’s coming in the doors of those buildings,” Schmitt said. “As parents of kids in schools, I want every fighting chance they have.”

Henrico Supervisor Tyrone Nelson, who represents the Varina District, raised concerns about adding more SROs.

“We’ve never had a school shooting. We don’t ever want one. But there are also parents of minority kids who are concerned about adding additional police officers in schools because of relationships, etc. We have to be sensitive to that,” Nelson said. “It’s not ancient history … There was a time when we had a lot of SROs, and they were really getting involved in discipline … The increase of students getting charged (with crimes), we saw an increase in Eastern Henrico Schools.”

About 10 years ago, arrests at Henrico, Highland Springs and Varina high schools on the county’s east end accounted for 78% of the 257 arrests at Henrico’s comprehensive high schools, according to a Times-Dispatch article. Nelson raised concerns then, too.

HCPS will request the roughly $5 million budget amendment and the reallocation of 10 positions at the next BOS meeting July 26.

The $5 million, if approved, will come from the state and will not affect the counties’ general funds. The state budget, which wasn’t finalized until the end of June, included $400 million in statewide school construction and modernization grants — unexpected by HCPS officials.

Henrico’s share of that grant is $11.85 million, a large chunk of which will go toward upgrades to school security cameras, if approved by the Henrico supervisors.