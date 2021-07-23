Henrico's Amy Cashwell receives $38,000 pay bump; here's how she stacks up against other superintendents in the Richmond area

Henrico County schools' Amy Cashwell is now the highest-paid public school superintendent in the Richmond area after receiving a nearly $38,000 raise last month.
The increase bumped her pay from $217,726 to $255,622.18 on July 1 - two years before her four-year contract is set to expire. Her approximately 17% salary increase comes after other county employees received 4% cost of living adjustments earlier this year.
The raise was approved during the June 24 school board meeting. Board Chair Roscoe Cooper praised Cashwell for her leadership throughout her three-year tenure as superintendent of a school system with more than 50,000 students. Cooper also said the salary boost would make Henrico more attractive whenever the job next comes open. The school board voted last year to extend Cashwell's contract through July 2024.
"This adjustment is also about remaining competitive in the market," Cooper said during the June meeting. "As much as we enjoy and benefit from her leadership, the truth is that someday a future board will need to search for [Cashwell's] successor. Henrico will only be able to attract the best candidates if it demonstrates and sustains a commitment to educational leadership."
In response, Cashwell thanked the school board and said she was moved by the board's decision.
Cashwell's raise boosted her compensation to the top of the list among the nearby districts of Chesterfield, Hanover, Richmond and Petersburg, according to employment contracts provided by each locality.
Right under Cashwell is Richmond's Jason Kamras with a base salary of $250,000 annually. He's been with the school system of about 28,000 students since 2017, is currently contracted to stay in his role through June 2025. Before Cashwell's raise, Kamras was the highest paid superintendent in the Richmond area. Following Kamras is Chesterfield's Mervin Daugherty, who makes an annual base salary of $236,900 and has been with the school system of about 60,000 students since 2018. Daugherty is serving a four-year contract set to expire in June 2024.
The two lowest-paid superintendents in the area are Hanover's Michael Gill and Petersburg's Maria Pitre-Martin, who lead much smaller school divisions. Gill, who's been superintendent of the district with 16,500 students since 2015, makes an annual base salary of $210,000. Similarly to Kamras, He's currently serving a four-year contract through June 2025.
In nearby Petersburg, which had 4,045 students enrolled last year, Pitre-Martin has been superintendent since 2019, and makes a base salary of $170,000 annually. She's currently serving the school system on a four-year contract set to expire in June 2023.
According to the Virginia Department of Education, state law requires each school board to conduct annual evaluations of their superintendent to ensure they're meeting performance standards. State law requires the evaluations be to consistent with the performative objectives set forth by the VDOE, which include: Mission, Vision and Goals, Planning and Assessment, Instructional Leadership, Organizational Leadership and Safety, Communication and Community Relations, Professionalism and Divisionwide Student Academic Progress.
But school boards aren't required to share those measurements in public when voting on a pay raise.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch requested the most recent reviews of all five superintendents, but each locality denied them citing state law allowing personnel records to be exempt from disclosure.
The superintendents' contracts in the Richmond area include benefits beyond their base salaries. Gill and Cashwell receive an additional $1,200 per month as a car allowance. Pitre-Martin receives a car allowance of $600 a month.
The Richmond School Board provides Kamras with a late-model, full-size automobile to use when conducting school business within the state.
Four of the five superintendents are also eligible to receive additional bonuses. In Richmond, Kamras can earn a performance-based annual bonus of up to $25,000 based on criteria, including achieving accreditation and higher graduation rates for all RPS schools, listed in the school system's five-year strategic plan. Kamras has said he will not accept the bonus until all the schools within RPS receive accreditation.
Similarly, in Petersburg, Pitre-Martin can earn up to an additional $60,000 a year. According to her contract, the additional salary comes from the Petersburg Executive Leadership Recruitment Incentives and is contingent on the Petersburg School Board receiving the funds. She's also eligible to receive a yearly Retention Bonus of $5,000 if she receives a rating of proficient or higher on her annual evaluation.
The Petersburg School Board can also contribute $10,000 annually to her annuity or deferred compensation plan if she receives a rating of proficient or higher on her annual evaluation. Both bonuses are contingent on the board receiving the funds from the Petersburg Executive Leadership Recruitment Incentives funds.
The Hanover School Board provides Gill with a $3,000 yearly bonus, which he's expected to donate to charitable or civil organizations.
In terms of school performance, Henrico had the third highest on-time graduation rate for the 2019-20 school year at 91%, with the the state average coming in at 92.3%. Hanover Schools came in first in this category with 96%, and Chesterfield second with 91.9%. That same year, Henrico also had the third highest dropout rate with 6.7%, with Petersburg Schools coming in second with 6.9% and Richmond at 23.2%. Hanover had a 2.2% dropout rate. The statewide rate was 5.1%.
When looking at how the school systems did in terms of state testing, Hanover schools had the highest passing rate for the 2018-19 English Reading exam with an average of 84%, compared to the 78% state average and Henrico's 76%. Similarly, Hanover came in first again for the 2018-19 math state exam, with a passing average of 89%, compared to the 82% state average. Henrico came in third in that category with 81% of their students passing.
