Henrico's Amy Cashwell receives $38,000 pay bump; here's how she stacks up against other superintendents in the Richmond area

Henrico County schools' Amy Cashwell is now the highest-paid public school superintendent in the Richmond area after receiving a nearly $38,000 raise last month.

The increase bumped her pay from $217,726 to $255,622.18 on July 1 - two years before her four-year contract is set to expire. Her approximately 17% salary increase comes after other county employees received 4% cost of living adjustments earlier this year.

The raise was approved during the June 24 school board meeting. Board Chair Roscoe Cooper praised Cashwell for her leadership throughout her three-year tenure as superintendent of a school system with more than 50,000 students. Cooper also said the salary boost would make Henrico more attractive whenever the job next comes open. The school board voted last year to extend Cashwell's contract through July 2024.

"This adjustment is also about remaining competitive in the market," Cooper said during the June meeting. "As much as we enjoy and benefit from her leadership, the truth is that someday a future board will need to search for [Cashwell's] successor. Henrico will only be able to attract the best candidates if it demonstrates and sustains a commitment to educational leadership."

In response, Cashwell thanked the school board and said she was moved by the board's decision.