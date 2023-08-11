In the span of one month, college admission in Virginia has undergone significant change.

Colleges across the country can no longer use affirmative action to influence how they choose students, the Supreme Court ruled in June. That decision led many people to call for colleges to end the advantages afforded to wealthy, often white, applicants, too.

Virginia Tech responded to those calls last month when it announced it would abolish legacy considerations, meaning applicants whose parents are alumni or who have close connections to faculty and donors will no longer have an advantage. The university also is ending early decision, which benefits the well-off.

Days later, the University of Virginia announced it would adjust its application process for legacy students, but one observer wondered whether the change would have any real effect on legacy applicants.

And these changes may not be the end. Some higher education experts are questioning if the largest admissions advantage – the one given to athletes – should be taken away.

"The admissions world is changing, and quite frankly it's probably time to revisit a lot of the conventions of college admissions," said Jim Jump, a counselor at St. Christopher's School in Richmond.

Some aspects, such as standardized tests, essays and recommendations, date back 100 years.

"Applying to college was like applying to a private club," Jump said. "All of those things have potential flaws."

In late June, the Supreme Court struck down the use of affirmative action in college admissions. Essentially, colleges cannot consider an applicant's race as part of his or her application.

It's unclear if the court's ruling will have a significant effect on Virginia colleges. Applicants can still use their college essay to explain how race shaped them as a person. And most colleges in the state aren't exclusive – Virginia Commonwealth University, George Mason University and James Madison University admitted more than 75% of their applicants last year.

Race was more likely to affect applicants at selective colleges, such as UVa, the College of William & Mary, Washington & Lee University, the University of Richmond and Virginia Tech.

In response to the Supreme Court decision, leaders at these schools said they would continue striving to make their schools diverse. If a student chooses not to mention his or her race in the application essay, the college can make an educated guess by using the student's ZIP code or high school.

According to a 2021 report, colleges have room to grow toward becoming more diverse. The report determined that Black and Latino residents made up 34% of the state's college-age population at the time, but less than 25% of college students.

Virginia Tech

Once affirmative action had fallen, many began to ask what justification schools had for giving advantages to the wealthy.

"Legacy admission is less defensible than race-based admission," Jump said.

Last month, Virginia Tech struck down two mechanisms that benefit affluent applicants: legacy consideration and early decision. The changes take effect this fall.

Tech has leaned less and less on legacy students in recent years and doesn't significantly factor into the admissions decision, said Juan Espinoza, a vice provost at Virginia Tech. Legacies make up about 12% of the university's applicants and 20% of the incoming class, Espinoza said.

The other change is the removal of the early decision period. An applicant who applies for early decision agrees to attend if accepted. Wealthier students are more likely to apply during this phase because they commit without knowing what kind of financial aid they will receive and the size of their tuition bill.

Virginia Tech is keeping its early action phase, in which students apply early but have the opportunity to turn down the school's offer of acceptance.

"By eliminating early decision, we are simplifying our application process and also leveling the playing field for all students, regardless of their household income," Espinoza said.

Colleges generally benefit from the early decision phase, because they know exactly how many students in the pool will enroll, Jump said. For the regular admission pool, a college generally has to offer three or four students for every student who accepts the offer. Early decision and early action also spread out the applications across a wider period of time, giving its admissions office more time to evaluate applicants.

In the past, about 1 out of every 5 students in the freshman class entered through early decision, the school said.

Colleges in the northeast lean much harder on early decision, Jump said, admitting more than half of their students through the binding process. UVa in 2006 eliminated early decision for the same reason as Virginia Tech, then brought it back in 2019.

Eliminating early decision likely won't have a big effect on Virginia Tech, Jump said. But the university might have to increase its acceptance rate in order to enroll the number of students it wants to enroll, he said.

In recent years, colleges have been striving to give wealthy applicants fewer advantages. During the pandemic, many colleges waived SAT and ACT testing requirements. Now, many haven't gone back. Almost every college in the state made standardized testing optional for admission last year, according to the nonprofit FairTest, which advocates for abolishing standardized tests from college admissions.

Groups such as FairTest argue that wealthy students can afford prep classes and tend to perform better on standardized tests.

UVa

Days after Tech's announcement, UVa said it would adjust its application process – the staffers who make admissions decisions will no longer see an applicant's familial connections. Instead, the university has added an essay prompt in which students can describe their relationship with the university and how it shaped them.

This opportunity is not just for the children of UVa graduates, but also "the descendants of ancestors who labored at the university, as well as those with other relationships," said school president Jim Ryan and provost Ian Baucom.

The revised application is designed to allow the university to understand each applicant as an entire person and to consider their path that led them to apply to UVa, the university said.

James Murphy, a deputy director at Education Reform Now, a group that opposes legacy preferences, told The Washington Post that UVa is trying to have its cake and eat it, too.

"They want credit for ending legacy preferences without actually ending them," Murphy said. "This new optional question appears to do nothing to mitigate the extreme advantage legacies enjoy in the admissions process, since it openly invites legacies to self-identify."

In 2022, legacies made up about 10% of the high school students offered admission and 14% of the freshman class, said Brian Coy, a spokesperson for the school. Legacies also made up about 6% of the incoming transfer class.

Impacts of legacy, sports

Being a legacy applicant at UVa doesn't provide as much of a boost as people think, Jump said.

"I think it happens on the margins," he added. Legacies placed on the school's wait list might gain entry, but some years UVa doesn't admit students from its wait list. Legacy status is more beneficial to out-of-state students than in-state, he added.

William & Mary, Washington and Lee and UR consider alumni relationships in the application process, the Post reported.

Attorney General Jason Miyares, in a Richmond Times-Dispatch column called for colleges to end legacy considerations. If colleges truly care about diversifying their enrollment, they would disband the policy, he said. Miyares said colleges should judge applications based on what a student can control – their course load, grades and extracurriculars – not the color of their skin or their parents' school.

The advantage given to athletes may be the next domino to fall. A number of sports, including lacrosse, baseball and tennis benefit wealthy, white applicants. Athletes in sports other than football and basketball often succeed by hiring personalized coaches and competing in expensive travel leagues.

Jump called the preference for athletes the "strongest of all hooks," because every college, whether it's the Massachusetts Institute of Technology or Ohio State University, has sports and needs people who compete and achieve in the classroom.

The advantage given to athletes is greater than other categories of students, said Jon Solomon, editorial director of the Aspen Institute Sports & Society Program.

Tyler Ransom, a professor at the University of Oklahoma, determined in a study that athletes recruited to Harvard are likely to be accepted no matter their level of academic preparation. Applicants who have little chance of acceptance as regular students have a very good chance of being admitted as athletes.

To earn that college scholarship, children often enter the pipeline early, said Linda Flangan, who authored a book on the effect of money on youth sports. Kids might start playing soccer by age 6, and within a few years, they specialize in one sport. The ones who can't afford the league or don't have time can never enter the pipeline and never win the chance at the sports-based ticket to college.

How college admissions have changed in the last 80 years How college admissions have changed over the past 80 years 1944: GI Bill supports higher education access for veterans 1950s: Colleges begin using early admission 1958: National Defense Education Act creates federal scholarships to increase STEM research 1959: The American College Testing Program is created 1964: Civil Rights Act bans racial and gender-based discrimination against college applicants 1965: Higher Education Act provides additional financial aid opportunities 1972: Title IX is implemented to stem gender-based discrimination 1975: The Common App is created 1992: The FAFSA is created Present: Schools begin to eliminate SAT/ACT as entry requirements