Here's what comes next for Wythe High School plans

Design work on a new George Wythe High School may soon finally begin after the Richmond School Board broke a months-long deadlock over the proposed size of the facility.

Just hours after Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced a final compromise — the release of $7.3 million for the project in exchange for an agreement to build a new school for 1,800 students — the School Board voted 5-4 late Monday to meet those terms.

School Board Chairwoman Shonda Harris-Muhammed broke from four of her colleagues to pass the resolution. Prior to the vote, the chairwoman had been part of a narrow majority that had insisted on building a school with a capacity for 1,600 students — 400 fewer than what the city administration had originally envisioned when it was preparing to solicit construction bids last spring.

UPDATE: School board votes in favor of new George Wythe High School for 1,800 students "We all have an obligation to put our children first," Stoney said in a news conference Monday morning, where he announced alongside four council members his plans to reintroduce the funding legislation for a vote later this month.

“At the end of the day, it’s about children [and] I am willing to compromise. I am willing to stand in the truth of moving forward,” she said Monday night. “I’m ready to move forward so we can go to the next step … [and] I believe we’ll be able to walk that next step together.”

After the School Board voted last year to reassert its control of school construction projects — which the city administration had been managing in recent years — the City Council held out on releasing construction funds the school division needed to award a design contract for the project.

While city officials say a larger school is needed based on enrollment projections and 2020 census data, several school board members have argued that the numbers are off, and that building a smaller school will save money to begin work on rebuilding Woodville Elementary, another old and decaying school building, in the city’s East End.

In a statement Monday, Stoney thanked Harris-Muhammed for changing her position. He also thanked the City Council for "their support and insistence on fiscal responsibility in the expenditure of taxpayer dollars" on the project.

"The Richmond School Board did the right thing last night. They put Richmond’s children first," the mayor said. "Because we worked together to choose compromise over conflict, that wait is finally over. When we put our children first, we all win."

City and school officials have made the rebuilding of Wythe, which originally opened in 1960, a top priority. The school — which serves a majority of Black and Hispanic students — is in awful condition with pest problems and leaky ceilings.

Five of the nine School Board members who voted to wrest control of school construction last year said they did so because of concerns about recent building costs that exceeded earlier projections and a city audit that concluded the city's procurement policies often result in higher costs.

A few board members also raised concerns about companies the city hired for those projects, noting that they had also donated to the mayor's political campaigns in the past.

The mayor and administration officials said the donations had nothing to do with the contracts, and insisted their procurement policies were meant to deliver the projects quickly.

Jonathan Young, one of the School Board members who voted against building a school for 1,800 students, said Tuesday he disagrees with the action, but understands why the majority chose compromise.

"I can’t fault any of my colleagues for their vote yesterday evening because they were put in predicament that was totally unnecessary. That’s the unfortunate part of what’s materialized," he said. "People who were protesting last year that 'Wythe can’t wait' have been responsible for just that."

The City Council is scheduled to vote on releasing the $7.3 million to the school division when it meets again on April 25.

Staff Writer Holly Prestidge contributed to this report