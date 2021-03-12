Higher education Briefs: CNU professor wins grant to study explosions in space

Silva is president of the Scholars Latino Initiative, where she mentors Latino students in Richmond Public Schools. She also created a small business called Masks4Richmond, where customers can purchase a mask and donate a mask to another person.

Silva has donated masks to the Sacred Heart Center, a nonprofit for Latino families, and fundraised for the center's food bank.

She is pursuing a degree in social policy and public administration.

UVA loosens restrictions

The University of Virginia on Thursday expanded the number of students who can group outdoors to 10. Attendees must be six feet apart and wear masks. Its limit of six people for indoor gatherings went unchanged. Dining halls opened to 30% capacity.

"Warmer weather has arrived, more people are receiving vaccines and cases in our community and across the country are falling from concerning peaks," UVA leaders wrote in a letter to students.

After experiencing a spike in mid-February, UVA has seen cases diminish recently. Cases peaked Feb. 16 when there were 229 new positive tests. There were five new cases this week and five last week.

"The threat of another spike in cases remains real, and if trends worsen, we will have to impose more strict public health measures."