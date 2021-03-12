Higher education Briefs: CNU professor wins grant to study explosions in space

A Christopher Newport University black hole researcher was awarded a $400,000 grant by the National Science Foundation.
Ryan Fisher won an early career development program grant, which will support a five-year research project to study unusual explosions in the sky known as multimessenger astronomy.
Fisher, the first CNU professor to earn the award, will hold a series of events at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News to teach local residents about this type of astronomy.
"The award will support the development of a diverse, globally competitive STEM workforce through the engagement of students of all ages at these events," Fisher said in a statement.
Fisher works with an international team of scientists trying to better understand neutron stars, black holes and the composition of the universe through the detection of gravitational waves. As part of his research project, he will work with undergraduate and graduate student researchers conducting searches for gravitational waves.
Fisher earned degrees at the University of Maryland and Princeton. He came to CNU in 2018.
UR student named Newman Civic Fellow
Brianna Silva, a University of Richmond junior, has been selected for the Newman Civic Fellowship, a yearlong program for students who have demonstrated a capacity for leadership and who are attempting to find solutions for challenges facing various communities.
Silva is president of the Scholars Latino Initiative, where she mentors Latino students in Richmond Public Schools. She also created a small business called Masks4Richmond, where customers can purchase a mask and donate a mask to another person.
Silva has donated masks to the Sacred Heart Center, a nonprofit for Latino families, and fundraised for the center's food bank.
She is pursuing a degree in social policy and public administration.
UVA loosens restrictions
The University of Virginia on Thursday expanded the number of students who can group outdoors to 10. Attendees must be six feet apart and wear masks. Its limit of six people for indoor gatherings went unchanged. Dining halls opened to 30% capacity.
"Warmer weather has arrived, more people are receiving vaccines and cases in our community and across the country are falling from concerning peaks," UVA leaders wrote in a letter to students.
After experiencing a spike in mid-February, UVA has seen cases diminish recently. Cases peaked Feb. 16 when there were 229 new positive tests. There were five new cases this week and five last week.
"The threat of another spike in cases remains real, and if trends worsen, we will have to impose more strict public health measures."
