Higher education briefs: Universities plan to have several smaller outdoor graduation ceremonies

William & Mary has seen an uptick in COVID cases the past two weeks. There were 97 active cases among students and nine among staff as of Thursday. There have been 302 total cases this semester.

The university responded by ramping up testing, administering more than 5,000 tests last week. Its positivity rate this week was 1.9%.

UVA also plans in-person fall

UVA became the latest university to announce plans to return to in-person instruction in the fall. Freshmen will be expected to live on campus, and more normal operations will return to dining halls, housing, libraries, recreation and transportation.

The university will relax limits on gathering and travel, it said.

Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Tech and the University of Richmond have announced similar plans.