Higher education briefs: VCU faculty senate says some departments over-rely on adjunct instructors

A report by the faculty senate at Virginia Commonwealth University claims some departments are over-reliant on the use of adjunct faculty and need to hire more full-time instructors.

The report says VCU uses adjuncts to cover courses "instead of hiring full-time faculty as a way to cut costs and still be able to meet student demand."

VCU announced last month that it would limit the number of classes an adjunct faculty member can teach in a semester to two. The decision came days after employees and graduate students announced the formation of the union called United Campus Workers. Adjunct professors say they often teach three classes, the maximum number allowed, but earn about $25,000 a year.

The university said it agrees that an adjunct instructor should not have to work full-time hours because an adjunct position is part-time. The labor union says VCU made its decision in retaliation for employees starting a union.

"Adjuncts are just as crucial to our students' success as every other member of the teaching faculty, and when the administration puts forth a policy like this, it shows no respect for the work they do and the contributions that they make," said Jesse Goldstein, an assistant professor of sociology and a member of the union and the faculty senate.