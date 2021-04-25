Higher Education Briefs: VSU receives $1 million for STEM education

VSU receives $1 million for STEM education

Virginia State University has received $1 million to train future teachers in science, technology, engineering and math. Gov. Ralph Northam allotted $500,000 toward the program, and Ernst and Sara Lane Volgenau gave the university another $500,000.

The effort is part of a national initiative to recruit future STEM teachers at historically Black colleges and universities known as HBCUTeach.

The program will address a teacher shortage and create a pool of diverse STEM educators to help students gain the knowledge to thrive in a changing, technology-drive society, Northam said in a statement.

VSU chooses 150 scholarship winners

Virginia State has chosen 150 local high school applicants to receive no-cost tuition as part of the Virginia College Affordability Network. VCAN is awarding scholarships to students with financial need who live within 25 miles of the VSU campus. Priority is given to students from Matoaca, Petersburg and Colonial Heights High Schools.

The university said it has 150 spots remaining.