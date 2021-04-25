 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Higher Education Briefs: VSU receives $1 million for STEM education
0 comments

Higher Education Briefs: VSU receives $1 million for STEM education

  • 0
20210411_DISCO_FARM1_BB12

VSU logo on the jacket of William Crutchfield, director of the Small Farm Outreach Program at Virginia State University's Randolph Farm in Petersburg, VA Friday, March 12, 2021.

 BOB BROWN

VSU receives $1 million for STEM education

Virginia State University has received $1 million to train future teachers in science, technology, engineering and math. Gov. Ralph Northam allotted $500,000 toward the program, and Ernst and Sara Lane Volgenau gave the university another $500,000.

The effort is part of a national initiative to recruit future STEM teachers at historically Black colleges and universities known as HBCUTeach. 

The program will address a teacher shortage and create a pool of diverse STEM educators to help students gain the knowledge to thrive in a changing, technology-drive society, Northam said in a statement. 

VSU chooses 150 scholarship winners

Virginia State has chosen 150 local high school applicants to receive no-cost tuition as part of the Virginia College Affordability Network. VCAN is awarding scholarships to students with financial need who live within 25 miles of the VSU campus. Priority is given to students from Matoaca, Petersburg and Colonial Heights High Schools. 

The university said it has 150 spots remaining. 

'Black-ish' star to speak at VUU graduation

Anthony Anderson, the star actor and executive producer of the television show "Black-ish" will speak at Virginia Union University's commencement on May 8. The ceremony will be a virtual event.

"Black-ish" has run for seven seasons on the ABC network and has spawned two spinoffs, "Grown-ish" and "Mixed-ish."

— Eric Kolenich

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

History-making Oscars will try and reinvent the show

Reporter

Eric Kolenich writes about higher education, sports, coronavirus and protests for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the newspaper in 2009 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a degree in English. (804) 649-6109

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News