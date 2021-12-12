Holiday light tour in Midlothian spreads cheer and recognizes economically disadvantaged schools

And so, the organization reached out to the Hampton Park neighborhood of Midlothian and found homes to participate and began planning the first light tour last year.

The driving light tour features 11 spots, beginning at Woodlake United Methodist Church before moving through various neighborhood blocks to the 10 homes. Each home represents one of the 10 schools that works with Communities in Schools, and each participating home has a red and white lawn banner with a school name on it.

Participants can download a guided tour app for the lights, where audio clips explaining the mission of Communities in Schools and its programs are paired with each home. Children can also participate in a scavenger hunt that features a mix of questions about Communities in Schools and decorations featured at some of the homes.

The 14-day event, which started Dec. 6, is free of charge to remove any cost barriers for families to participate, but the organization is looking to raise $3,000 through ticket and sponsor donations. As of Sunday afternoon, $1,215 had been raised.