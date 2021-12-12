Holiday light tour in Midlothian spreads cheer and recognizes economically disadvantaged schools

With the holiday season in full swing, festive lights can be seen on many homes in the Hampton Park neighborhood of Midlothian. However, there is a deeper meaning behind the twinkling lights of some of the homes.
Ten homes are representing economically disadvantaged elementary, middle and high schools within Chesterfield County Public Schools. The homes are helping spread the message of Communities in Schools, an organization that works with roughly 10,000 students who attend economically disadvantaged schools.
Established 28 years ago, Communities in Schools is the coordinator that brings resources into the schools, said Ashley Hall, the organization's executive director.
“A lot of folks don’t realize the changing demographics in Chesterfield County,” Hall said. “There has been a dramatic increase in poverty in the last decade or so … there’s over 24,000 [Chesterfield] students that are living in poverty.”
Children may need help with food security, eye care, mental health and medical exams, or need additional academic support, enrichment and mentorship.
“Really, whatever it is that's keeping a student from being successful in the classroom we will work to get to know that and create a plan to meet those goals,” Hall said.
Communities in Schools works with four elementary schools: Bellwood, Chalkley, Ettrick and Falling Creek; three middle schools: Falling Creek, Manchester and Salem Church; and three high schools: Carver College and Career Academy, L.C. Bird and Meadowbrook.
There is a dedicated site coordinator at each school to work with students every day.
When COVID first hit and schools shuttered, Communities in Schools conducted home visits, safety checks and provided technology for virtual learning.
“I think COVID really highlighted how much need there is that goes sort of unnoticed, below the surface,” Hall said.
One site coordinator was on a home visit after a family reached out for technology support and when arriving to the home, the site coordinator found a family that did not have any furniture, food or clothing. Communities in Schools worked quickly with local partners to furnish the home as well as provide clothes and food.
***
Normally, Communities in Schools holds an art fundraiser each December, but once the pandemic hit, the organization came together to think of a non-virtual, safe option.
“Richmond is such a tacky light [city] and so we thought ‘What if we created one that was embracing the sort of festive lights and also connected to our mission and our work,” Hall said.
And so, the organization reached out to the Hampton Park neighborhood of Midlothian and found homes to participate and began planning the first light tour last year.
The driving light tour features 11 spots, beginning at Woodlake United Methodist Church before moving through various neighborhood blocks to the 10 homes. Each home represents one of the 10 schools that works with Communities in Schools, and each participating home has a red and white lawn banner with a school name on it.
Participants can download a guided tour app for the lights, where audio clips explaining the mission of Communities in Schools and its programs are paired with each home. Children can also participate in a scavenger hunt that features a mix of questions about Communities in Schools and decorations featured at some of the homes.
The 14-day event, which started Dec. 6, is free of charge to remove any cost barriers for families to participate, but the organization is looking to raise $3,000 through ticket and sponsor donations. As of Sunday afternoon, $1,215 had been raised.
“Having the opportunity in December [to have the light tour] is ideal because everyone is in a giving spirit. But my hope is that people pull the experience and learnings beyond this because we have 10,000 students we are serving every single day that have so many strengths and value and we are an organization that is all about empowering them and providing them with the tools to be successful,” Hall said.
In order to continue the work, the organization is always looking for donors, advocates and partner organizations to talk about the needs.
Chalkley Elementary, the first house after the church, is adorned in an array of white lights. Wreaths hang in each window decorated with ornaments, while a Christmas tree can be seen in an upstairs window.
Pretty much every inch of the second home representing Falling Creek Middle is covered in colorful lights and inflatable decorations. The home features a mix of rainbow lights, solid colored lights on bushes, and lights outlining the house’s frame. A trio of monkey, panda and skunk inflatables are featured on the front lawn with light-up reindeer and flamingos. A light fixture of penguins is on the roof.
Right next door to Falling Creek’s display is Meadowbrook High School’s complete with Christmas music playing through the cul-de-sac and small snowflake lights lining the driveway. Multicolored lights above the garage are arranged to resemble a Christmas tree while the front lawn is filled with inflatables, including Santa Claus, Mickey Mouse, Olaf from Disney’s Frozen and a swan.
The Bellwood Elementary home’s front lawn is scattered with familiar faces, including the Star Wars characters baby Yoda and R2-D2, the Grinch and many more.
The nightly light tour wraps up on Sunday, Dec. 19, but before it does participants can enjoy free hot cocoa and cookies and music on Saturday.