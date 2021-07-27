Hopewell City Schools becomes first school district in the state to implement year-round school

“I think we will have significant results as to engagement and joy and love of learning and attendance sooner than later,” said Hopewell superintendent Melodie Hackney at Hopewell High Monday. “I think it’s going to take us a little while, at least until the end of the school year, to look at whether or not we’ve got some specific data."

Studies have found that students benefit from year-around school because it removes the “summer slide" - a phenomenon where studies suggest students forget what they’ve learned over the summer. The affect is worse among low-income students, some studies have found.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee, the state General Assembly’s watchdog agency, also found some positive results for the calendar shift.

JLARC found that some student groups were more likely to improve their standardized test scores in certain subjects at year-round schools than their peers at schools with a traditional calendar. That same study, done in 2012, also found “no appreciable difference” in academic outcomes in year-round school versus those who attend a traditional school model.

Hopewell School Board member Ruth Johnson said the innovative intersessions sold her on the idea, despite some the apprehension she heard from parents.