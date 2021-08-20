Hopewell schools closed Friday due to 'critical staffing shortages'

Hopewell City Public Schools closed schools and cancelled virtual classes Friday due to a staffing shortage.

The school division announced the closure Thursday evening, citing "critical staffing shortages across our schools."

"We are evaluating all aspects of our plans and procedures as we are in consultation with the Virginia Department of Health," the statement posted to Facebook says. "Our goal continues to provide in-person instruction in a way that we maximize health and safety."

The statement did not mention the COVID-19 pandemic or how many teachers would be out Friday.

As of Wednesday night, Hopewell, the first school district in the state to reopen under a new state law requiring schools to have full-time in-person learning, has seen 59 positive COVID-19 cases in its first few weeks, most of which were contracted outside of schools.

Richmond City and Henrico County public schools both saw more than 100 quarantines surrounded by positive COVID-19 cases stemming from their summer programs.

The school division said it expects to provide an update later Friday.

