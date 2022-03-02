House, Senate approve bill for college athletes' name, image and likeness rights

The Virginia legislature has passed a bill guaranteeing college athletes the ability to sign name, image and likeness deals, putting the General Assembly's stamp of approval on an enterprise that took shape last summer.

After the NCAA approved an interim policy in July, college athletes can now participate in endorsement deals in exchange for compensation.

The bill, passed 96-4 by the House on Wednesday, requires colleges to allow NIL deals and sets guardrails on the types of contracts athletes can sign.

Last month, the Senate approved the bill unanimously. Now it goes to Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

At least 40 states have passed or drafted NIL legislation, and Virginia's law would make its colleges more competitive in recruiting high-profile athletes, said Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, who sponsored an identical version in the House.

Under the bill, colleges would be unable to prohibit athletes from signing NIL deals or punish them for doing so. Colleges would be prohibited from reducing or canceling a student's scholarship because of an endorsement deals.

But there are limitations. Athletes would be prohibited from representing alcohol, adult entertainment, marijuana and illegal drugs, tobacco, weapons or casinos.

Players would need the permission of their school to use their logo, uniform or facilities in the ad. They would be required to report their deals to their school, and those contracts can't conflict with the agreements already made by the college.

Legislators slightly modified the bill from the original, removing a provision that bans colleges from awarding NIL deals to their own players. The bill no longer carries a clause saying athletes cannot sign a deal in exchange for attendance at a college or for their athletic performance -- generally called "pay for play." These clauses would have banned a college from offering a running back a $1,000 NIL deal for signing with the school.

"Pay for play" agreements are already illegal under the NCAA's policy and aren't necessary in Virginia law, Austin told a Senate committee Wednesday.

Even though the NCAA banned them, the association still worries players are receiving pay-for-play deals. The NCAA said in a statement recently that it is concerned boosters are offering NIL deals that violate NCAA recruiting rules.

"We want to preserve the positive aspects of the new policy while reviewing whether anything can be done to mitigate the negative ones," said Jere Morehead, president of the University of Georgia.

Virginia's bill could serve as a temporary stop gap until federal legislation is passed. Supporters of NIL have urged Congress to pass a national law to erase inequalities between states. But no federal action is on the horizon.

The benefits extended to college athletes may not be extended to high schoolers in Virginia. A Senate committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that would prohibit high school athletes from signing name, image and likeness deals that highlight their role as athletes.

That bill also would limit the term of a college athlete's NIL deal to his or her time in college. The bill's sponsor, Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News, said some companies have offered predatory deals designed to profit off an athlete's future earnings as a professional.