How all four of the districts are handling reopening schools

With the spread of the delta variant and the rise of COVID-19 cases in schools, all four localities have reported a jump in requests from families to participate in virtual schooling.

In Richmond, there are 2,000 slots available for the Richmond Virtual Academy, but the district isn’t reopening the list. Kamras has said there aren’t enough staff members to support any additional students, but he encourages parents to either withdraw their students to homeschool them, or enroll them in the Virginia Virtual Academy. A district spokesperson said that while there’s been an increased interest in withdrawing students for homeschooling, the actual number of students withdrawing for homeschool is low.

Henrico will host its own virtual academy, but it has an extensive waiting list. There are around 2,400 people on a waiting list for virtual school in Henrico between the Henrico Virtual Academy and Virtual Virginia, which is down from nearly 3,000 in late August.

Two weeks ago, Chesterfield opened its doors to roughly 62,000 students. There are over 1,800 students enrolled in the K-8 Virtual Learning Academy and 1,600 in the online course program, CCPSOnline, according to a schools spokesperson. For both virtual options, there are roughly 400 students looking to enroll and leave in-person instruction.