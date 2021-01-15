How local universities are recognizing Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Several universities in Virginia have planned virtual activities for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, beginning Sunday and continuing through the week.
Virginia Commonwealth University will host an online discussion on Oliver Hill Jr. titled "Social Justice and Contemplative Practice: Honoring the Legacy of Dr. Oliver Hill Jr." The conversation, a free webcast, begins at 2 p.m. Sunday and requires registration at MLKday.vcu.edu.
Hill Jr., the son of famed civil rights attorney Oliver Hill, was a psychology professor at Virginia State University and an advocate for social justice. He died last year at the age of 70. The theme of VCU's Martin Luther King week is "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere," which King wrote in 1963.
Virginia State University will host a panel discussion on Monday from noon to 1:30 p.m. The theme of the discussion is "Fly, run, walk, crawl: Moving forward toward social justice," based on a quote from King. The event will be livestreamed at VSU.edu, Facebook and on the radio at 91.3 WVST.
Panelists include VSU history professor Cheryl Mango, political science professor Wesley Bellamy, alumna Philomena Wankenge, preacher Andrew White and Chesterfield County administrator Joseph Casey. The discussion will be moderated by Mike Street.
Virginia Union University will honor six people and organizations that embody the spirit of King at the 43rd annual community leaders celebration on Monday at 9 a.m. The ceremony will air on WTVR-CBS 6. The honorees are: Doug Wilder, the nation's first Black governor; Patricia Gould-Champ, who was a pastor at Faith Community Baptist Church in Richmond for 25 years; Delores McQuinn, a Virginia delegate from the 70th district; the Sisters Network Central Virginia, a breast cancer survivorship organization; Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters, located in Norfolk and the Virginia Poverty Law Center, which advocates for under-represented communities in the state.
The University of Richmond will sponsor eight events this week, including a discussion with the creators of a documentary titled "Heard," which tells the story of five people who grew up in Richmond's public housing communities. The discussion is Sunday at 2 p.m.
UR is also encouraging community members to volunteer by picking up a project kit from the Center for Civic Engagement. Take-home service opportunities include transcribing documents from the Library of Virginia and The Collegian newspaper archives, writing birthday cards for Celebrate! RVA and making toys for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
At Virginia Tech, Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X, will give a keynote address at 5 p.m. Monday on the theme "We cannot walk alone." One week later, on Jan. 25 at noon, Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, will speak.
