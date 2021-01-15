How local universities are recognizing Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Several universities in Virginia have planned virtual activities for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, beginning Sunday and continuing through the week.

Virginia Commonwealth University will host an online discussion on Oliver Hill Jr. titled "Social Justice and Contemplative Practice: Honoring the Legacy of Dr. Oliver Hill Jr." The conversation, a free webcast, begins at 2 p.m. Sunday and requires registration at MLKday.vcu.edu.

Hill Jr., the son of famed civil rights attorney Oliver Hill, was a psychology professor at Virginia State University and an advocate for social justice. He died last year at the age of 70. The theme of VCU's Martin Luther King week is "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere," which King wrote in 1963.

Virginia State University will host a panel discussion on Monday from noon to 1:30 p.m. The theme of the discussion is "Fly, run, walk, crawl: Moving forward toward social justice," based on a quote from King. The event will be livestreamed at VSU.edu, Facebook and on the radio at 91.3 WVST.

Panelists include VSU history professor Cheryl Mango, political science professor Wesley Bellamy, alumna Philomena Wankenge, preacher Andrew White and Chesterfield County administrator Joseph Casey. The discussion will be moderated by Mike Street.