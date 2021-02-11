How VCU weathered the revenue crisis brought by the pandemic

The pandemic has taken a financial toll on Virginia’s colleges. There are fewer undergraduate students, fewer occupied dorms rooms and fewer slices of pizza served in the dining halls.

At Virginia Commonwealth University, COVID-19 blew a $35 million hole in the university’s finances. As a public college, VCU is not permitted to operate in the red.

Chief Financial Officer Karol Gray told school’s board of visitors in December the university was in the midst of a revenue crisis. But more students enrolled than expected, emergency federal and state funding delivered tens of millions of dollars and the university employed numerous cost-saving measures.

The university has entered the spring 2021 semester having nearly clawed out of the hole. While it did freeze open positions, it hasn’t laid off current employees or cut their salaries.

“It was a multitude of actions we took to manage us through a very bumpy year,” Gray said in an interview.

It’s too soon to know how the pandemic will affect the bottom lines of Virginia colleges, the State Council for Higher Education for Virginia wrote last month in its annual report. Across the state, college enrollment is flat, but a steep drop in freshman enrollment could cause a ripple effect for years.