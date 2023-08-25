More than two months after Huguenot High School endured a murderous tragedy, the community took a step toward healing with a celebration to mark the first week of school.

Huguenot students and staff arrived at the school Friday morning to cheers, gift bags and signs of encouragement as Richmond Public Schools' Engagement and Student Wellness offices and community partners welcomed their return to the classroom for the new academic year.

Fans not allowed at tonight's Thomas Jefferson- Huguenot football game Friday's season-opening high school football game between Thomas Jefferson High and Huguenot High has been closed to spectators due to safety concerns, Richmond Public Schools said in a Thursday night statement.

“This is just a very small way for us at central office and our community partners to show the Huguenot community that we are there for them and we love them,” said Matthew Stanley, director of advocacy and outreach for RPS. “We want to make sure that they’re supported and that they have a great day.”

For the Huguenot community, the theme #HuguenotStrong rang true for the start of the school year, just as it did in the days following the June 6 graduation shooting that killed Huguenot graduate Shawn Jackson, 18, and his stepfather Renzo Smith, 36.

However, trouble has already descended upon the school. A recent social media threat caused Friday’s football contest between Huguenot and Thomas Jefferson to be closed to spectators.

“This violent threat against Huguenot is an ugly reminder of what happened on June 6 at graduation and, if anyone needed another data point that coddling bad actors is a recipe for chaos, then surely inability to allow kids to even play a game should be it,” said RPS board member Jonathan Young, who represents Huguenot as part of the school division’s 4th District.

RPS opted to keep Friday’s game at Huguenot, with only cheerleaders, band members and support staff allowed to attend. No spectators will be allowed.

“Our kids have been working hard,” said RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras. “You cancel today, who’s to say we wouldn’t then have to cancel next week and the week after? We’re trying very hard to strike that balance between continuing to let our kids be kids and live and enjoy while keeping them safe every single day.”

Kamras noted the 15-point safety plan that school system officials recently approved, which includes enhanced video surveillance, infrastructure and protocols, as well as a pilot program designed to largely remove cellphone use at select schools. But he also emphasized the importance of communication and relationships for RPS students.

“The best way to protect our kids is to make sure we have really strong relationships with our teachers, with our counselors,” Kamras said. “That way, when a kid is struggling or under stress or maybe about to make a bad decision, they’re more likely to go talk to that trusting adult and get that issue resolved, rather than resorting to making a bad decision which ends up causing chaos and devastation.”

The June 6 shooting happened in Monroe Park in Richmond after Huguenot graduation ceremonies at the nearby Altria Theater. Police have said five others were wounded.

In addition to the activities at Huguenot on Friday, RPS held several other welcome events this week to support the schools, placing a focus on leading, teaching and serving their students with love.

“At every stop, people were arriving with smiles and this real sense of optimism about what’s ahead of them,” Young said. “As long as we can retain people’s heart and their mind, we’re in good shape.”

Several local groups showed up at Huguenot to greet students stepping off the buses, as the school continues to work through the trauma that occurred this summer.

“Huguenot has had a particularly rough season, and we just wanted to be here this morning with moral support for teachers and students,” said Anna Shenk, co-director of For Richmond, a nonprofit organization that connects churches with communities. “We want those students and teachers to know that we care about them.”