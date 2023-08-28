Huguenot High School was under a "lock and teach" on Monday in response to a fight between students at the school, according to school officials.

The lock and teach — a security measure that restricts movement on campus — was put in place “in order to maintain safety operations and continuity of instruction after a fight that occurred between a small group of students,” Richmond Public Schools spokesman Matt Stanley said.

One staff member was injured in the altercation, according to Richmond School Board member Jonathan Young, who represents the 4th District, where the school is.

Officials conducted a safety check in the building and parking lot areas and found that all was clear, Stanley said.

Richmond Police school resource officers and Richmond Public Schools care and safety associates were the only police and security presence at the school, according to an RPD spokesperson. No arrests were made.

The lock and teach comes days after school officials canceled the football game between Huguenot and Thomas Jefferson scheduled for Friday night due to a shooting threat, and less than three months after the fatal June 6 shooting at the Altria Theater following Huguenot's graduation ceremony.

“Until my colleagues on the School Board start taking threats of violence seriously and precluding repeat offenders from participating in school activities, we will tragically continue to experience what no student should be subjected to anywhere but particularly at a school that was traumatized by a graduation day shooting and loss of life," Young said in a statement.

