A sign in front of Huguenot High School congratulating graduates transformed into a memorial on Wednesday, following the fatal shooting of graduate Shawn Jackson and his stepfather Renzo Smith in downtown Richmond Tuesday evening after the school’s commencement ceremony.

What would have been a regular school day for non-graduating students instead saw a mostly empty school and no classes, with some students trickling in and out for mental health counseling.

Jackson, 18, struggled in school, said Huguenot High School Principal Robert Gilstrap. He was not on campus much the past few years as he focused on his passions, like music.

But despite that, Jackson graduated Tuesday afternoon.

“I'm glad he was able to accomplish that,” Gilstrap said. “I know that was important to him, even though it was a challenge for him and his family. I know that he worked really hard the last couple of weeks to get there, and he did.”

About 20 minutes after Jackson walked across the stage and received his diploma, he and his stepfather were shot dead.

“I don't know what I can do to comfort 3,000 people who have experienced a traumatic event like that,” Gilstrap said. “I will be probably more focused on comforting my staff than … the students because we just won't have access to them.”

The last day of school scheduled for non-graduating students is Friday. Richmond Public Schools canceled all classes on Wednesday, the division announced Tuesday evening following the shooting.

Keona Louis-Jean, who was at the Altria Theater for her sister’s graduation on Tuesday afternoon, said she is badly traumatized.

“I don’t even look at life the same” anymore, Louis-Jean said.

She had her 8-month old son in her arms and saw her and her child’s life flash before her eyes, she said.

'Shooter! Run!' Huguenot teachers locked selves in bathroom Graduation had ended, and the nearly 300 students exited the theater onto the street. Then Fabiola Chesnut heard about 10 gunshots in rapid succession.

Angela Jones, Richmond Public Schools director of culture, climate and student services, said the division is trying to focus on healing.

Members of Richmond Behavioral Health Authority and Child Savers and RPS social workers, school counselors and psychologists set up support centers inside the high school on Wednesday to offer grief and mental health counseling.

"There'll be a range of emotions felt, from anger, to grief, everything else,” Jones said. “We're here for kids and families right now. The community has to stand together to get through this."

Along with the support offered inside the high school, the Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities hosted “safe spaces” across Richmond for community members to gather throughout the afternoon. The Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center was also open all day Wednesday for Latino and Hispanic people affected by the shooting.

Anyone who needs to speak with a counselor is encouraged to call ChildSavers Immediate Response Helpline at (804) 305-2420, RBHA at (804) 819-4100, or Challenge Discovery Projects at (804) 643-0002.