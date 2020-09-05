Hundreds of JMU students are sick. Thousands have to move home by Monday.

Read said they’ve seen a good number of professors who have already made their transition online.

“Our faculty have been preparing for this all summer knowing full well, all along that this was a reality,” Read said. “So the large majority of our faculty are ready to go online. They've been anticipating something like this might happen.”

Gayne has three courses, with 107 freshmen. While she said she was sorry to be moving to online because it was a joy to work with her students, she planned ahead of time for a shift.

“My course is set,” she said. “Every minute I planned and I was like, 'The goal is to be ready to pivot.' So I'm not anxious about the move, that part.”

Read said the reason JMU didn’t start its semester online was because they wanted students to be able to engage with each other and their professors in the same way they’re used to. She added many students’ first preference was to return to campus.

She also cited the university’s students with lower socioeconomic backgrounds. JMU recognized how they may have a harder time doing online learning due to lack of access to resources.