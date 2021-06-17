'I didn't know what to expect': Hanover school community recalls a year like no other

Poindexter said she was shocked by the school system's decision, if only because everyone else around Hanover was going virtual. She assumed she'd do the same.

But on that first day, she was happy to be back in school, happy to be in front of those little faces even if she couldn't hug them or offer high-fives or an affectionate pat on the back. Her special "rug time" - when she gathers them close to read to them or share feelings - was out of the question. Strict social distancing was in full effect. But they needed her as much as she needed them, she recalled, even while she wondered at what cost.

"Just getting through that first day of school was the most difficult - tensions were running high [and] there was a lot of anxiety and stress," Poindexter said recently.

"I was one of the teachers who was happy [to be in the classroom], but I still had fears," she said, then added softly, "I didn't know what to expect."

***

Spring 2020 had been almost unbelievable.

Faced with a growing national crisis, Gov. Ralph Northam had declared on March 13 that all schools would be closed for two weeks for deep cleaning - an optimistic notion that soon dissipated as COVID-19 cases spiked and fear gripped Virginia.