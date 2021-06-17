'I didn't know what to expect': Hanover school community recalls a year like no other

Twelve masked faces stared wide-eyed at Hanover County second-grade teacher Evangeline Poindexter on the first day of school last September.
Twelve.
Under normal circumstances, a group of students that small would have been a luxury. In 24 years of teaching, she'd never had fewer than 18 students in her classrooms. Most years, it was more.
But on this first day, Sept. 9, the open spaces around her cheery Elmont Elementary classroom felt ominous.
They reminded her that the world outside was in crisis and some of those little faces she was supposed to have in her classroom were home instead, decisions that were out of her hands but that were best for those children and their families. Their absence was felt.
On that school day, the Virginia Department of Health reported 129,289 statewide cases of COVID-19, with 15,318 of those in the Richmond area, 901 of them in Hanover. There were also 364 deaths attributed to the virus in the region by then, 35 of them in Hanover. Across the nation, the virus had killed more than 180,000 people.
Over the summer, the school division created a return-to-learn task force of about 100 teachers, administrators, parents and others to try to figure out how to solve a problem schools had never faced. They were armed with poll results that showed that 76% of the more than 11,600 respondents would send their children back to school full time and data showing cases among school-age children were rare. Even more parents - 89% - were in favor of a hybrid model that sent students to school for a few days each week and held classes online on the other days.
Bucking a statewide trend to keep children home and teach them on screens, Hanover was one of only 10 divisions around Virginia to offer a face-to-face option in September - and the largest to bring students back five days a week.
The county also created an online school for parents who preferred to keep their children home. Hanover school officials felt ready. They had their plans. Hanover parents had a choice.
Still, division leaders, teachers and parents alike held their breath as school year approached.
The obvious health risks loomed, but for too many children, online learning in the spring had felt like a disaster.
More than 10,200 of the division's 16,519 students chose to return full-time to classrooms. No other Richmond-area school division was offering a five-day, face-to-face option.
Not even everyone in Hanover favored it. Hanover teachers and parents who felt the health risks outweighed the educational benefits held a rally from their cars in protest and spoke out at public meetings. Other rallied in support of the county's plan.
No one knew going into September just how long it would take for vaccines to arrive. Children, statistically, weren't getting COVID-19 like adults, but they could be carriers who passed on the deadly virus to other people - people like their teachers.
Poindexter said she was shocked by the school system's decision, if only because everyone else around Hanover was going virtual. She assumed she'd do the same.
But on that first day, she was happy to be back in school, happy to be in front of those little faces even if she couldn't hug them or offer high-fives or an affectionate pat on the back. Her special "rug time" - when she gathers them close to read to them or share feelings - was out of the question. Strict social distancing was in full effect. But they needed her as much as she needed them, she recalled, even while she wondered at what cost.
"Just getting through that first day of school was the most difficult - tensions were running high [and] there was a lot of anxiety and stress," Poindexter said recently.
"I was one of the teachers who was happy [to be in the classroom], but I still had fears," she said, then added softly, "I didn't know what to expect."
***
Spring 2020 had been almost unbelievable.
Faced with a growing national crisis, Gov. Ralph Northam had declared on March 13 that all schools would be closed for two weeks for deep cleaning - an optimistic notion that soon dissipated as COVID-19 cases spiked and fear gripped Virginia.
Just 10 days later, Northam shuttered school buildings for the rest of the school year. Hanover school officials scrambled to make some semblance of learning plans that would keep students engaged through June 11, Hanover's last day on the school calendar. Teachers sent online assignments to students who could access them. For others, teachers stood in parking lots or bus loops to hand packets of papers through car windows.
On top of it all, school communities reeled.
"It was really very upsetting - we ended on that Friday [March 13] and we really expected that were going to come back through those [school] doors," said Preschool/Headstart teacher Melissa Chapman, who teaches at Laurel Meadow Elementary in Mechanicsville.
Not only did they not return, they'd left with no preparation for whatever came next, she said. Once schools were closed permanently, teachers and staff were given a day to return to their classrooms to gather anything they needed.
They missed their students. Chapman and her team used online class rosters to call families on the phone in the days and weeks following school closing, or they tried to connect by Zoom or Facetime. Some of her students came from households with limited means, or challenging family dynamics.
She couldn't reach everyone.
"We didn't get to say goodbye - there was no final ending," she said. If they were able to connect, the calls were tough. Her students were 4. "Little kids don't understand - they kept asking, 'why can't I come back to school?'"
She remembers parents who were dealing with job losses and no child care. Worst was seeing families who battled COVID-19 or watched as loved ones did.
At times, schoolwork couldn't be a priority.
"It was hard to get parents to be really engaged - they were frazzled," Chapman said. "We talked to some parents who said 'I'm just letting them play.'"
If a single errant snow day is enough to make educators "antsy," School Superintendent Michael Gill said, shuttering schools for good in March was beyond belief.
Yet, "I don't think anybody was ever settling for just keeping the ship afloat" until June, he said.
There were challenges. Hanover didn't provide laptops or other devices to do online schoolwork for all students at the time.
That, and "we knew our students were in a lot of different places in terms of who they might have at home supporting them," Gill said. But "we were committed in all phases to offering the best instruction possible with the circumstances at hand." Not only learning, he said, but assessing along the way to ensure students could properly move to the next grade.
March turned to April and then May. Online assignments continued for those who could access them from home computers. The hand-out packets in the parking lots continued. Teachers and students Zoomed. Some teachers made socially-distant home visits. Parents and grandparents settled in and tried their best to help their children through assignments.
Most students completed their work, getting nods for the completion rather than grades.
Others, for lots of reasons, didn't finish.
Around the state, spring SOLs were canceled. Hanover parents were polled - if given the option, would they send their children back into school buildings to learn in the fall? Would they put them on buses?
Unlike the chaos of March, June 11 - a Thursday and the last day of Hanover's 2019-20 school year - came and went.
Sports had been canceled and time-honored springtime traditions - awards assemblies, band concerts, proms, graduations - became individual ceremonies or virtual engagements at best, or nothing at all.
***
Hanover's return-to-learn task force began meeting in June 2020. By then, the Virginia Department of Education had given its blessing to allow each of the state's 132 school divisions to choose the instructional models that worked best for them, including face-to-face options, as long as those plans met the state's and the department's guidelines for health, safety and physical distance requirements.
Whitney Wells-Corfield, a South Anna Elementary fifth-grade teacher and parent of two elementary-age children, joined dozens of others on the task force. What struck her immediately - and something not everyone on the outside sees, she said - was the sheer number of perspectives to be considered.
Fifth-grade teachers had different experiences than kindergarten teachers, for example. Teachers who were parents thought differently than those who were childless. Parents of high school students approached issues differently than parents of elementary-age or middle school children, and teachers and parents of special education students and other vulnerable groups had their own vast concerns.
At first, "everything was so uncertain - ideas were constantly changing," Wells-Corfield said. That, and "as parents and teachers, we were all personally investigating what other school divisions were doing."
She was most concerned about the neediest students. The unexpected springtime shutdown exposed accessibility issues at schools like South Anna, in the county's rural western corridor, where during the 2019-20 school year, 20% of the school's 526 students were eligible for free lunches, a rough indicator of poverty.
Before the pandemic struck, Hanover was approaching year four of its five-year technology plan. Middle school students were scheduled to get Chromebooks during the fall of the 2020-21 school year, then high school students a year later in 2021-22. Elementary students weren't even part of that plan.
Yet in March 2020, as every student was homebound with one-quarter of the school year to go, those deficits were felt. Not all of Wells-Corfield's students had personal home computers and internet service. In some cases, technology was the least of her students' worries.
"I was definitely torn - I'm a white, average-income person who has the means to make sure my children are going to be successful no matter what, and I know that that wasn't the same for all of my students," she said. "The equity part was causing a lot of angst because everyone wasn't having the same experience."
Technology help wouldn’t come until later in the summer, when school officials received nearly $5 million in federal CARES Act money, which allowed them to buy Chromebooks earlier than planned for every student. Online students were the top priority – they got their devices by the end of the summer. In-person students received their devices in waves throughout the fall.
Hanover’s school board approved the opening plans on July 14, 2020 and with that, Hanover parents were asked to choose how their children would learn the following school year - virtually or face-to-face. Both were full time. There was nothing in between, no hybrid system, but there was a caveat: Students could switch options for the second semester, which would begin in February 2021, if they weren't happy with their choice in September.
Across Hanover, families weighed their options.
John and Kim Tschantre remembered how virtual learning went the prior spring with their two boys, then in sixth and ninth grades at Chickahominy Middle and Atlee High.
"In the beginning, my head was spinning trying to manage it all," Kim Tschantre said. Getting her sports-loving sons to buckle down at home to do school work wasn't easy, especially in those early weeks of the shutdown when communication was spotty and plans were still being made. At the same time, as a family, they were vigilant about protecting themselves against the virus.
Gradually, chaos gave way to routine. They were fortunate, the Tschantre's said. They had computers and good internet service and a house big enough to give everyone their own spaces to work. They took advantage of their boys' virtual school situation to travel to places like parks and other outdoor areas where they could socially distance while connecting as a family.
Now, in July, they appreciated having a choice rather than having the school division choose for them.
"They took a risk," John Tschantre said about school officials, and "they were taking this risk to accommodate all of the family situations."
They ultimately chose to continue virtual education - they knew it worked for their family. They also knew it didn't work for others and keeping their sons home meant two more students who really needed face-to-face learning could have it.
"It was not easy for a lot of people - it took us awhile to get into a routine," Kim Tschantre said about the spring. "Things slowed down for us as parents, [so] we made the best of it."
She added: "I look at this whole year as a gift of time we'll never get back."
Not far away, the Gray family - John and Heather and their two children, Jacob, a senior at Atlee and Ava, an eighth-grader at Chickahominy Middle - also considered the pros and cons.
They were thankful to have a choice, John Gray said, and were happy - if not a bit surprised - that Hanover didn't follow the plans of neighboring school systems that went fully virtual.
Back in the spring, "nobody was prepared for any of it," he said, meaning schools closing, but like families everywhere, they made the best of the situation. Now looking ahead at fall, the Grays knew the schools weren’t going to be completely full because some students wanted to remain virtual, so overall exposure would be reduced. They trusted the schools’ safety protocols - the masks, the socially-distanced classrooms. That, plus the obvious teen milestones and feelings had to be considered.
"We had a senior...he really wanted to be in school," John Gray said, and their daughter "was really missing the interaction with her peers."
He said they talked with friends and neighbors. Many felt as they did, that the school division would do all it could to keep their children as safe as possible.
"That, and "based on our own kids’ needs," John Gray said, "in-person would be preferred."
In Hanover, nearly two out of three families would reach the same conclusion.
***
By August, school officials had a clear enrollment picture for the 2020-21 school year: More than 10,200 of the division's 16,519 students were returning to classrooms. The rest would attend school online.
COVID-19 cases had slowed during the summer, though health experts warned - correctly - of a spike as Labor Day approached. Despite continuing to have fewer reported cases and deaths than the rest of the region, cases increased in Hanover.
From the week ending August 28, 2020 to the week ending Sept. 5, 2020, the CDC's "indicator for community transmission of COVID-19" in Hanover moved from "moderate" to "substantial." The scale has four indicators: low, moderate, substantial, high.
A week later, ending Sept. 12 - which included that first week of school in Hanover - substantial became "high." During those three weeks, the county's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases more than doubled, from 7.1% to 15.2%. Reported weekly cases increased from 40 during the week ending August 28, to 198 in the week ending September 12.
Hanover school officials watched. They checked and rechecked school mitigation strategies. Increasingly, school divisions everywhere in Virginia went with virtual learning as the summer moved closer to September, yet Hanover school officials stuck to their plans.
"There were plenty of times when we thought, is this still the right thing to do, right up until the first day of school," Gill said. "We don't pretend to know what's best...for each family [and] we felt it was important not to dictate for parents what was going to be best for their child, but to respect the individual needs of each learner and the dynamics of each family."
Gill continued. "There wasn't a playbook for us or anybody else [but] it was important to offer our students and families choices."
Learning styles and safety went hand in hand - that's why a hybrid option, which would have students attend class some days in person and online others, "did not show benefits to students or to faculty," he said.
"Taxing," Gill called that system. "Stopping, starting, stopping, starting...our faculty would have to be living in both worlds" and switch gears often to teach either virtually or in person and doing that in both environments "was not a possibility."
Equally as important, he said, were the health concerns. Keeping students in one place full-time, either in school or at home, seemed to be the best way to reduce or stop the spread. Moving students between school and home every day or every week seemed counterintuitive to mitigation efforts.
Ultimately, the community support is what sealed the deal for school board members to approve the two learning plans, said Board Chairman John F. Axselle.
"We would ask each other 'have we missed this one' [and] 'are we making a mistake'," he said. But "when I sat there and considered it, I kept coming back to...these parents have told us [what they want] and we shouldn't be making these decisions for the parents and their children."
"If we're going to go into this, we're going to go into this together,” Axselle said, meaning parents and students.
"If they're willing, we're willing."
