'I’m fired up': George Wythe community members, Richmond city officials want school construction resolution rescinded

"Obviously, the city is looking into the legality of the resolution, and at the end of the day, I'm always going to put the kids first," Stoney told reporters. "I think we have a difference of opinion here. I think the kids who attend this school and other schools deserve schools to be built before the end of 2024, and I think it's bad practice by the School Board to be involved in actually constructing schools. The way we've done it over the last few years has been successful."

On April 12, the Richmond School Board passed a resolution introduced by 3rd District member Kenya Gibson, where the board took back its authority to oversee all parts of new school construction. Before this, city officials collaborated with the superintendent and School Board leadership on new school construction through the Joint Construction Team, approved in 2018 by the Richmond School Board.

Kamras pushed back on the vote last week in hopes to delay a vote until early May, saying there was not enough public input on the drastic change to school construction. He also said the city was prepared to put a request for proposals for the design of George Wythe this coming week, but now it's unclear if the city is legally allowed to do so. Stoney said the city attorney is looking into the legality of the matter.

Gibson, who introduced the resolution, defended it.