Implementation of Youngkin’s transgender policies delayed at least 30 days

The effective date of the Youngkin administration’s proposed policies regarding the treatment of transgender students will be delayed by at least another 30 days.

The Virginia Department of Education last month published new model policies that roll back some of the protections that were afforded to transgender students under policies published last year by then-Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration.

The new controversial policies garnered 71,298 written comments over the 30-day public comment period which ended Wednesday.

State law stipulates that the effective date of a guidance document must be delayed for an additional 30-day period if a written comment received during a public comment period asserts that the guidance document is contrary to state law.

One such comment was from Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, who co-sponsored the state law that led to the Northam administration’s previous model policies.

“I can confidently say that the newly proposed model policies do not meet the criteria laid out in my bill,” Simon wrote. He said the state code calls for policies " 'that address common issues regarding transgender students in accordance with evidence-based best practices.’ The proposed policies cite no evidence and are contrary to best practices for the treatment of transgender students.”

He also asserted that the proposed policies violate federal non-discrimination laws and go beyond the scope of the statute by emphasizing school sports when athletics are explicitly excluded by state code.

The model policies will require students to use school bathrooms that match the sex they were assigned at birth “except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.”

The Youngkin administration's document cites the case of Grimm v. Gloucester, in which the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond found in 2020 that the Gloucester County School Board had violated former student Gavin Grimm’s constitutional rights when it banned him from using the boys school bathrooms.

The model policies will require parental approval of changes to a student’s name, along with any nicknames or changes in pronouns, and require student participation in school athletics and activities to be based on “biological sex.”

The Youngkin administration’s model guidelines repeatedly assert parents’ rights to make decisions with respect to their children’s upbringing.

The state Department of Education posted a 30-day delay notice on the Virginia Regulatory Town Hall website on Thursday.

The notice mirrors language in the proposed policies, and states that the model policies developed under the Northam administration “promoted a specific viewpoint aimed at achieving cultural and social transformation in schools” and “disregarded the rights of parents and ignored other legal and constitutional principles that significantly impact how schools educate students, including transgender students.”

VDOE spokesman Charles Pyle said the department is researching artificial intelligence tools and contacting other state agencies about how they have reviewed large volumes of public comment.

The Virginia Education Association, along with other organizations, held a news conference Thursday morning to address the proposed policies.

“Although the proposed policies are wrapped in the veneer of privacy, dignity and respect for students and parents, they are in fact the opposite,” said VEA President James Fedderman. “They are a sadly familiar tactic of some politicians to target particular groups of people in order to divide and distract from the real needs of our students and communities.”

The policies will not become effective until the review of comments is complete and a final document is finalized by State Superintendent Jillian Balow.