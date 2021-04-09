In 1760, a school in Williamsburg taught Black children to accept slavery. Colonial Williamsburg has plans for the site now.

Mystery surrounds the Bray School house. If it was so cheaply made, and it was falling apart just five years after its construction, why did people continue to renovate and expand it? Why pick it up and move it down the block? Why did it survive when so many other buildings did not?

Those are the questions Colonial Williamsburg hopes to answer during the next year. Researchers plan to study the wear patterns on the floor, hoping to ascertain how the building was used. They’ll look at the locks on the doors to figure out how much trust the building’s users had in one another.

When their analysis is complete, they will pick the building up and move it again, closer to the rest of the historical site. It will be the 89th building restored by Colonial Williamsburg. A new location hasn’t been determined.

The school’s teacher

The Bray School teacher, Ann Wager, has become a significant portion of Colonial Williamsburg’s programming. Nicole Brown, a William & Mary graduate student and interpreter, has portrayed her for the past three years. After the pandemic, her performances transitioned to Facebook Live.