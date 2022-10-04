In 5-4 vote RPS School Board approves curriculum task forces

The Richmond School Board on Monday voted 5-4 to approve creating working groups to review the division’s reading, math and science curriculums with the intention to develop a three-year plan to address curricula concerns, which would begin in the 2023-2024 academic year.

Each group is to consist of classroom teacher leaders and subject area specialists with the oversight of the division’s Executive Director of Teaching and Learning.

Vice Chair Kenya Gibson, who represents the 2nd District, prevailed Monday night with her motion regarding the division’s curriculum. In previous meetings two of her motions that attempted to scrap the division’s curriculum failed.

Ninth district member Nicole Jones had planned to make a motion to approve a recommendation from Superintendent Jason Kamras, but Gibson made her motion first.

Kamras’ recommendation, based on teacher surveys conducted over a two-week period last month, stated that the division continues to use Eureka for Virginia (math curriculum) and Amplify (science curriculum) with flexibility.

Task forces, to allow for refinements to be made to the curricula based on teacher feedback, would be established for each curriculum with 10 teachers, two administrators, two academic office staff and two coaches.

Based on a slight majority of teachers who want to stop using EL Education (reading curriculum), Kamras recommended a task force be formed between administration, teachers and the Virginia Department of Education to either pursue an alternative curriculum or that the division continue with its current reading curriculum but make substantive adjustments. The task force would have had the same breakdown of members as those for science and math.

This story will be updated