In Chesterfield, all K-12 students are back in school as teachers express disappointment over it

Several Chesterfield County teachers, parents and students gave impassioned speeches Tuesday night voicing frustration and disappointment with a school system that continues to return students to classrooms as COVID-19 cases rise.

Teacher Todd Gasparello said he “felt embarrassed to consider myself an employee in our school system,” after watching the October school board meetings where it was announced cohorts of students were going back to school.

“I also felt used and abused because when it came time for the school board and CCPS to protect me and follow the VDH [Virginia Department of Health] guidance they did not,” Gasparello said during Tuesday’s school board meeting.

On Monday, all sixth- through 12th-graders, approximately 34,000 students, could opt to join the nearly 28,600 students that have phased into school since September. Students are allowed to remain in virtual learning.

The school system’s health committee, charged with deciding when students should return to classrooms, has come under fire the past month after deciding to send back the sixth- through- 12th-graders despite problematic coronavirus metrics. While the school board did not formally vote for the sections of students to return, they also did not ask for a pause in the reopening process.