In fourth week of the school year, 2,231 students are quarantined in Chesterfield County Public Schools

There are two quarantine routes for Chesterfield students who are considered close contacts. Fully vaccinated students who are close contacts but don’t have symptoms do not have to quarantine. Unvaccinated students who are close contacts must remain out of school for 14 days.

For households with multiple Chesterfield students, only the exposed child is required to quarantine. If the exposed child develops symptoms then all children in the house have to quarantine.

Students who test positive for COVID cannot return to Chesterfield schools until 10 days have passed since they first showed symptoms, their symptoms have improved and they are fever-free for 24 hours without medication.

Quarantined students, or any students with an extended absence, are able to access school assignments and communicate with teachers through Canvas, an online learning management system, Smith said. At this time, in-person learning is not converting to virtual learning or live online classes with teachers.