In Hanover, 1,261 more students request to come back to school for the second semester; most can come back, but not all

Any time choices had to be made between two students, Greif said, those decisions were made with a "student-centered lens."

Greif said the 1,261 requests to go back to face-to-face were nearly on target with school officials' expectations because by October of last year, they were beginning to hear from parents of virtual students that they wanted to be back in school.

"There was a lot of confidence in the plan and the numbers were looking good," she said, adding that they had no way to know for sure, given the volatile COVID-19 landscape that changed daily. "We recognize that families and parents and students are all making decisions with a whole host of different factors in front of them."

The second-semester changes also impact 65 teachers. In all, 19 elementary are coming back to face-to-face learning, while 28 middle and 18 high school teachers are also coming back into the schools, but most will continue to teach both face-to-face and virtual classes.

In other news, Gill will present his 2021-22 proposed school budget to the school board next Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. The budget presentation meeting is open to the public. A public hearing on the proposed plan follows the week after on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.

Both meetings are at the school board office, 200 Berkley St. in Ashland. They'll also be streamed live by Zoom and the school division's YouTube channel for those wishing to watch remotely. Visit hcps.us/about_us/school_board for more information or for links to meetings.