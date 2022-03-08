In 'historic' vote, UVA students change 180-year-old honor policy that expels students

Students at the University of Virginia voted overwhelmingly last week to change the punishment for an honor violation — expulsion — reversing a policy known as the “single sanction,” in place for 180 years.

“This vote is truly historic and shows that together, anything is possible,” law student Christopher Benos told the student newspaper The Cavalier Daily.

The new punishment — a two-semester suspension — represents “the largest change ever made to the Honor system,” according to the student paper.

Until the change, if a UVA student was found guilty of lying, cheating or stealing, there was only one punishment — expelling the student. The policy dates back to 1842, according to university’s honor code website. The first expulsion for a violation was in 1851.

Doubts about the single sanction arose in 1972, when students first voted in a referendum two-to-one to keep the punishment. Between 1972 and 2013, students voted on referendums regarding the punishment 12 times.

In 2013, students passed the “informed retraction,” in which a student can admit guilt before a trial occurs and return to the university after a two-semester suspension. In 2016, a vote to change the single sanction received 59% approval; one percent short of passing.

Last week, about 6,000 students, or 24% of the student population, voted and 80% were in favor of the change.

A Washington Post article in 1999 reported that Black, Asian and Latino students were expelled at a disproportionate rate to white students. In 1987, Black students were accused of violating the honor code at a rate three times their representation on campus.

The severity of the punishment deters students from reporting each other, Benos told the student paper.

Support for the honor system has flagged over the past 50 years, according to a poll conducted by the school’s alumni association. In the Class of 1970, 96% of graduates reported remembering the honor system favorably. For the Class of 2020, only half felt the same way.

In recent years, few honor cases have resulted in expulsion. In 2019, there were 74 honor cases, leading to 15 hearings and four guilty verdicts, according to the honor system’s website. There were no hearings held in 2020.

In all other cases, charges were either dropped or the student admitted guilt before a hearing occurred.