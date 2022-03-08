In 'historic' vote, UVA students vote to change 180-year-old honor policy that expels students

Students at the University of Virginia voted overwhelmingly last week to change the punishment for an honor violation - expulsion - reversing a policy known as the "single sanction" that has been in place for 180 years.

"This vote is truly historic and shows that together, anything is possible," law student Christopher Benos told the student newspaper The Cavalier Daily.

The new punishment, a two-semester suspension, represents "the largest change ever made to the Honor system" according to the student paper.

For the past 180 years, if a UVA student was found guilty of lying, cheating or stealing, there was only one punishment, expelling the student. The origin of the policy dates back to 1842, according to university's honor code website. The first expulsion for a violation occurred in 1851.

Doubts about the single sanction arose in 1972, when students voted in a referendum two-to-one to keep the punishment. Between 1972 and 2013, students voted on referenda regarding the punishment 12 times.

In 2013, students passed the "informed retraction," in which a student can admit guilt before a trial occurs and return to the university after a two-semester suspension. In 2016, a vote to change the single sanction received 59% approval, one percent short of passing.

Last week, about 6,000 students voted, or 24% of the student population. Eighty percent were in favor of the change.

A Washington Post article in 1999 reported that Black, Asian and Latino students were expelled at a disproportionate rate to white students. In 1987, Black students were accused of violating the honor code at a rate three times their representation on campus.

The severity of the punishment deters students from reporting each other, Benos told the student paper.

Support for the honor system has flagged over the past 50 years, according a poll conducted by the school's alumni association. In the Class of 1970, 96% of graduates reported remembering the honor system favorably. For the Class of 2020, only half felt the same way.