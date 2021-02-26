In memoir, UR president Ronald Crutcher confronts race throughout his life

Ronald Crutcher said hello, shook hands and sat down to speak to the oil company CEO seated across from him. Crutcher was head of School of Music at the University of Texas at the time, and he had come seeking funding for a scholarship for violin students. The CEO, a man Crutcher didn't name, spoke first.

"I had no idea you were Black."

Those seven words became the title of Crutcher's memoir, chronicling his youth in Cincinnati, five years lived in Germany and his time as president at Wheaton College and the University of Richmond. Crutcher intends to step down from his post in Richmond next year.

Crutcher was taken aback by the CEO's comment, but he restrained his emotions. Then the man spoke about how there were too few Black string players and said he wanted to nurture artists from different backgrounds. Soon the two men had bonded over their love of classical music.

The moment has become a lesson for his students. "What specifically do you find offensive?" he asks them. "How would you have responded?" Throughout his memoir, Crutcher confronts the sometimes complex issues of race, feeling out of place, cancel culture and affirmative action.