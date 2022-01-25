In split vote, Chesterfield School Board approves parental choice for masking children in schools

“My fear on waiting ... [was that], we would have confrontations between staff, administrators, parents because this order went directly to parents, it didn’t come to the school board,” Harter said on Monday. “The other school board members I think wanted to proceed a bit more cautiously and I felt, you know, I’m going to say ripping the Band-Aid off because we do [sic] know that the additional guidance was going to be falling within the next couple of days.”

School Board Vice Chairwoman Dot Heffron, who voted against removing masks, said Tuesday night that “the overwhelming” amount of feedback she has received in recent days is that parents want masks to stay.

“The vast majority of stakeholders, parents, teachers, students are imploring us to maintain our universal mass policy, which is consistent with CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] recommendations,” Heffron said. “I struggled to reconcile the motion before us with our obligation to create a policy that does not conflict with state or federal law.”

The CDC recommends that students and staff wear masks at school, and a 2021 state law requires schools to adhere to the agency’s COVID-19 guidelines “to the maximum extent practicable.”