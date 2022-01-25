In split vote, Chesterfield School Board approves parental choice for masking children in schools

Come Thursday, Chesterfield County Public School students will no longer be required to wear a mask in school buildings.
Less than a week after voting to uphold its mask mandate despite an executive order from Gov. Glenn Youngkin giving parents the autonomy whether or not their child would wear a mask in school, the Chesterfield School Board reversed course Tuesday night, voting 3-2 to honor the executive order by amending its COVID-19 mitigation plan.
Last Thursday (Jan. 20) in another split vote, the school board voted to uphold its mask mandate until further guidance was handed down from Youngkin. On Friday afternoon, Youngkin provided said guidance and in response, Chesterfield called for an emergency school board meeting Tuesday evening, immediately following a planned budget work session.
Chesterfield Chairwoman Ann Coker wasted no time Tuesday night making a motion to amend existing COVID-10 mitigation strategies in place, to give parent’s a choice. Coker made the motion last week to pause on uplifting the mask mandate until more guidance was provided.
“The guidance we receive states that parents are in charge of their children's health, well-being and education,” Coker said Tuesday. “I understand that there is a lot of mixed emotions and opinions in our community about masks.”
By federal law, masks are still required on school buses.
Chesterfield now joins Hanover County Public Schools, where its school board unanimously voted Monday night to follow the executive order. Hanover is implementing the order on Jan. 31, providing time for school officials to provide guidance to teachers and principals.
The governor’s order went into effect on Monday.
In August when the School Board unanimously voted for students to return for the 2021-22 academic year in masks, school board members Debbie Bailey, Ryan Harter and Coker all expressed disappointment in the ultimate decision.
Harter, who has not responded to reporter questions for a week regarding emailing a parent back in December that masks would be gone once Youngkin took office, on Monday appeared on The John Reid Show, a conservative radio show, where he discussed Chesterfield’s ongoing mask debate.
“When Gov. Younkin issued his executive order, which kind of figured was going to come, it really was speaking directly to parents and not necessarily to school officials. And parents should have that right,” Harter said on the radio show.
Unlike the rest of his fellow board members, Harter made it clear during last week’s vote that he wanted to implement the Governor’s order on Monday and not wait for the additional guidance.
“My fear on waiting ... [was that], we would have confrontations between staff, administrators, parents because this order went directly to parents, it didn’t come to the school board,” Harter said on Monday. “The other school board members I think wanted to proceed a bit more cautiously and I felt, you know, I’m going to say ripping the Band-Aid off because we do [sic] know that the additional guidance was going to be falling within the next couple of days.”
School Board Vice Chairwoman Dot Heffron, who voted against removing masks, said Tuesday night that “the overwhelming” amount of feedback she has received in recent days is that parents want masks to stay.
“The vast majority of stakeholders, parents, teachers, students are imploring us to maintain our universal mass policy, which is consistent with CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] recommendations,” Heffron said. “I struggled to reconcile the motion before us with our obligation to create a policy that does not conflict with state or federal law.”
The CDC recommends that students and staff wear masks at school, and a 2021 state law requires schools to adhere to the agency’s COVID-19 guidelines “to the maximum extent practicable.”
According to an analysis by the Chesterfield Education Association, of the thousands of comments sent in during last week’s mask vote, 1,728 comments were in favor of keeping masks while 583 were in favor of parental choice.
“We owe it to the families of 63,000 children, entrusted to the care of the school division seven hours a day, five days a week to make the safety of those children our top priority. Now is not the time to rescind our mask policy,” Heffron said Tuesday.
All School Board members wore masks during Tuesday’s meeting. While there was no public comment Tuesday night, community members were welcome to attend and were encouraged but not required to wear a mask.
As Chesterfield and Hanover decide to honor Youngkin’s order, their neighboring school districts in Richmond and Henrico are defying it. On Monday, Richmond Public Schools joined a lawsuit with six other school divisions, including Fairfax County, the state’s largest school district, to block the executive order of optional masks in schools. Last week, a group of parents from Chesapeake filed a separate suit seeking to block the executive order in the state Supreme Court.
The National Education Association and Virginia Education Association filed amicus briefs Monday evening in support of the Chesapeake parents who filed suit against Youngkin, as did Christopher B. Seaman and Elizabeth Lyons, whose two children are enrolled in Albemarle schools.
One of their sons is a third-grader diagnosed with leukemia in 2018. He is immunocompromised and not medically cleared to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the filing said.
He is currently being educated at home because of cancer treatments, but his younger brother, in kindergarten, attends school and wears a mask.
If the younger brother attended school with children who are unmasked, he has an increased risk of contracting COVID and spreading it to his brother, the filing said. The parents said the 2021 state law requiring schools to adhere to CDC guidance is “crucial to many families across the Commonwealth” and that Youngkin didn’t have the power to overturn it.
In other business, Chesterfield schools chief Merv Daugherty unveiled his $846.8 million budget proposal on Tuesday afternoon. Daugherty’s spending plan has an additional $85.6 million in needed education funds from the current budget. The school system is projecting increases in state funding at $46.3 million and $15.7 million in local funding from the county, leaving a $23.8 million gap in the proposal.
After working through the budget in various work sessions, the school board is slated to vote on the proposal on Feb. 25, before sending the budget off to the county Board of Supervisors.
Staff writer Patrick Wilson contributed to this report.