In state of the university speech, VCU president celebrates diversity, medical center and research

In his annual state of the university speech Tuesday, Virginia Commonwealth University president Michael Rao celebrated VCU's diversity, the accomplishments of its health system, its growth in research and the college's better-than-average graduation rate.

He and other university leaders also addressed VCU's growing real estate, plans for hazing prevention and the school's dip in enrollment.

Rao spent a good portion of his speech Tuesday highlighting a $104 million gift, the largest in university history, from a VCU liver doctor to accelerate the university's new liver health institute.

"Today we're a stronger institution, and we have moved forward," Rao said.

Rao touched on the following topics:

Diversity: Rao lauded VCU's diversity – 28% of students are Black or Latino, according to federal data from 2016-18. That's a higher percentage than all but three public colleges in the state. According to the U.S. census, 34% of Virginia college-age residents are Black or Latino.

VCU "serves and reflects all of our communities," Rao said.

Medical center: In December, VCU Health opened its largest building, the Adult Outpatient Pavilion. The health system simultaneously launched a new electronic health record, Epic, which is one of the largest health record companies in the country.

VCU's Massey Cancer Center will apply for comprehensive status in May, the highest designation awarded by the National Cancer Institute.

Research: VCU students and staff received $363 million in sponsored research funding last year, a 25% increase in three years. VCU students and staff are responsible for putting 42 original products on the market and initiating more than 55 startup companies.

One of VCU's most successful ventures is Medicines for All, a product of the College of Engineering, which is designed to improve access to medicine through synthesizing drugs and manufacturing pharmaceuticals.

The initiative has received $70 million in funding from The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the federal government and other donors. It has manufactured 22 different drugs designed to treat COVID-19, HIV, tuberculosis and malaria. Medicines for All works with Phlow Corp., a Richmond-based startup founded by VCU professor Frank Gupton, to manufacture the components.

Graduation rate: VCU's six-year graduation rate was 66.1% last year, above the national average of 63.1%. More than 7,800 VCU students graduated with a degree or certificate last year.

Real estate: VCU plans to build a 40-acre athletics village along Hermitage Road near The Diamond. It has purchased four parcels – buildings for Bourne Enterprises, Greyhound Lines, the Salvation Army and James River Distillery.

But it hasn't taken over the former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority facility yet. The General Assembly allotted VCU $14.7 million toward the purchase, and the school will spend an additional $1.3 million to buy the 20-acre space.

It's unclear when VCU will take ownership. Athletics director Ed McLaughlin said he hopes to have a better guess in a month or two. Demolition of the buildings could begin this fall or in the first quarter of 2023. VCU will build the village in phases, starting with the tennis center and soccer stadium.

The university also plans to build a 6-story, $42 million data center on West Broad Street, just west of North Belvidere Street. And it has asked the state to fund a $181 million arts and innovation building at the southeast corner of Broad and Belvidere. The General Assembly, which has to approve the funding, could green light the project in the next month.

Hazing prevention: It's been almost a year since the death of Adam Oakes, a VCU freshman who died of alcohol poisoning following a "big brother" party for the Delta Chi fraternity. VCU hired an outside consultant to review the university's Greek culture. And it named a new director for fraternity and sorority life, Joe Wheeless.

Rao said after his speech he's satisfied with the progress the university has made and that he's willing to use the weight of his office to ensure progress continues.

Two bills recently passed by the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate would require student organizations to undergo hazing-prevention training and for universities to publish instances of organizations breaking the code of conduct. Rao said he supports the bills.

Enrollment: VCU's enrollment slid 2% last fall to about 29,000, which Rao called a lingering effect of the financial distress felt by lower-income families during the pandemic. Nationally, college enrollment has slid 3% since last year. VCU's dip caused a nearly $8 million budget deficit.

VCU became the 12th college to join the University Innovation Alliance, an organization committed to increasing the number and diversity of college graduates and improving the educational attainment of low-income students.

