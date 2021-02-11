In State of the University speech, VCU president Michael Rao predicts a more normal fall

"This was not done to erase history, because history cannot be erased," Rao said. The president said he wants space for stories to emerge that contribute to broader and more representative realities at VCU.

The university will continue to address racial inequities in health care and education, Rao said, and he addressed Marcus David Peters, a VCU graduate who was shot and killed by police along the highway near downtown Richmond in 2018. Rao said his heart goes out to Peters' family, and that the community must work together to prevent such tragedies.

"There's still so much that we've got to do, because there's still so much that's inequitable and wrong," Rao said.

Addressing disparities in health care, COVID showed how the country is in need of rebuilt public health infrastructure, Rao said. The president highlighted VCU's programs in epidemiology, infectious disease and other similar fields, and he teased a future announcement in this endeavor.

The Massey Cancer Center intends to apply for comprehensive status in 2022.