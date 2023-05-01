Enough gun violence. Enough vigils. Enough already.

That was the message Monday night as Richmond officials, first responders, family, parents and citizens from all walks of life came together at the Vigil for Peace gathering at George Wythe High School, the scene of a shooting last week, to urge the community to do its part to eliminate gun violence.

Community members gather for the Vigil for Peace with a shared message - prevent gun violence in Richmond!#RVA #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/5LTnYCzl4j — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) May 1, 2023

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras became emotional as he recounted the all too numerous vigils that he has attended for gun violence victims. “I’m running out of places on the map, and I’m tired, so let’s make this one different,” Kamras said. “Let’s change, because our kids’ lives are literally depending on it.”

The gathering was organized in the wake of multiple shootings in Richmond in the past couple of weeks. The Richmond police chaplain team and community organization Virginians in Action hosted the vigil.

“We have to have a renewing of the mind,” said Virginians in Action founder Cruz Sherman. “We have to start changing the mindset of our young people, we have to start changing the mindset of our young adults, we have to change our minds ourselves as those that live and work and play in Virginia. We are better than this.”

On Thursday, two George Wythe students were shot near the school grounds. One student was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the other had less serious injuries.

David Gutierrez, also a student at George Wythe, was arrested by Richmond police and the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force on Saturday in connection with the shooting.

Only hours later that evening, a fatal shooting occurred at the Belt Atlantic Apartments on Midlothian Turnpike, a short walk from the high school. Marcus Dobson, 40, was found by police at the complex with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The city is now up to 26 homicides this year.

According to Richmond Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards, 40% of those cases occurred as the result of arguments.

At the vigil, Edwards urged the community to think before bringing a gun to a verbal or physical altercation. “I’ll submit that it’s not the mistake the minute you pull the trigger,” he said. “The problem starts when you decide to bring that gun.”

George Wythe principal Kevin Olds pushed for greater parental involvement to help students curb socially inappropriate behaviors.

“We want to educate children, but we also sometimes have to help raise their children because they’re coming to us with some maladaptive behaviors,” Olds said. “We have to address those things: that’s why social-emotional learning is important, that’s why mental health crisis is at the forefront of what we’re talking about.”

Kamras urged all of Richmond to be better in terms of helping families and neighbors, but also in being responsible gun owners.

“I’m tired of hearing about kids getting access to guns because they weren’t locked up,” Kamras said. “You want to own a gun? God bless. But lock it up and be responsible.”

Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin wondered aloud where the visible outrage was regarding the numerous shootings that have haunted the nation. She pointed out that thousands of people protested in front of the Robert E. Lee monument in 2020 before it was moved, but have not delivered the same outreach for the recent gun incidents.

“Where are these people now?” McEachin said. “Listen to what these community leaders have said and have asked and volunteer. Don’t just shout out, show up.”

During Monday night’s Richmond School Board meeting, resident Ta’Quan Grant called on officials to ramp up after-school programs to help students. A 2018 Thomas Jefferson High School graduate, Grant ran for the board in 2020.

“These programs brought young people and helped them get on the right path, especially with career,” said Grant, who also urged board members to hold town hall meetings in the community.

