The emails in President Jim Ryan’s inbox painted a grim picture. The University of Virginia had decided to open its campus for the fall 2020 semester, despite the raging pandemic, and onlookers took to their keyboards, calling the move reckless.

There will be blood on your hands, one person wrote last summer.

“And yet, here we are,” Ryan told the university’s board of visitors last month. It was the culmination of a semester in which no students and seven staffers were hospitalized and none died.

But the university was far from unscathed. It endured 1,250 positive cases among students and staff between August and Thanksgiving, when students were sent home. The academic model was upended, and a community was fractured.

Now UVA is set to reopen its campus and begin the spring semester Feb. 1. It starts miles ahead of where it stood in August, but it fears students and employees will behave with complacency as the promise of a vaccine looms.

This is the story of how the University of Virginia got to this moment, told through the eyes of the vice president who rapidly designed an on-campus saliva testing protocol, the student who spent a month of his first college semester stuck in quarantine and the anthropology professor who transformed his lectures into podcasts in hopes of adapting to a new world of online education.

The race to build a lab

A text message arrived on Ram Ramasubramanian’s phone, and the Apple Watch on his wrist began to buzz. It was late August, and Ramasubramanian, UVA’s vice president for research, was driving his family to the Outer Banks for one last summer vacation.

The message came from Liz Magill, the university’s provost, and contained only two sentences:

“What do you know about saliva? Let’s talk.”

Six weeks later, UVA had built its own on-campus COVID testing laboratory and instituted a massive saliva testing protocol. It was UVA’s own Operation Warp Speed.

During the summer, when universities began planning to return students to campus, they realized they needed to test their students to prevent outbreaks. Some universities contracted outside vendors. UVA and Virginia Tech built their own labs.

UVA administrators considered several options. Nasal swabs proved too expensive, at $100-$150 per test. Antigen tests were cheaper but not reliable. But a saliva PCR test, or polymerase chain reaction, was cheap, reliable and less invasive.

Tens of thousands of samples had to be tested somewhere. Shipping them to a lab in Florida was one option. The other was building a lab from scratch.

Ramasubramanian located empty space on the fifth floor of the Old Medical School building. But the lab needed to meet certain certifications. The refrigerator that stored the reagents had to be medical-grade. The electricity had to be backed up by a generator in the event of a power outage. The internet connection had to be secure to protect sensitive medical data.

There was a fear it could take weeks, even months, to build such a facility. UVA did it in the span of a weekend, something Ramasubramanian called a miracle.

UVA purchased tens of thousands of chemical agents, test tubes and pipette tips. It wasn’t always clear there would be enough supply, so UVA purchased as many pipette tips as it could get its hands on.

With a mandate of testing every student weekly, UVA expects to conduct 5,000 tests per day this semester. Ramasubramanian expects the university to have spent close to $10 million by the end of the year on testing, or $20-$25 per test, which includes the cost of building the lab.

The school’s testing efforts didn’t end there. It also conducted waste water testing, where it sampled an entire dorm at a time. Staffers could tell if an outbreak was about to occur in a dorm before students felt symptoms.

The university arranged for students to take saliva tests in the Central Grounds parking garage. There, they would drool, not spit, into a vial for three to five minutes, which proved awkward. Once five milliliters of saliva was collected, the vial was sealed in a baggie and shipped across campus by a specialized courier.

There, lab employees tested up to 372 samples at a time. Staffers mixed the samples with other agents and repeatedly heated and cooled the mixture in a box that resembled a deep fryer. Ninety minutes to two hours later, the test finished. If lab technicians found millions of copies of COVID DNA in a sample, that meant the student had tested positive. They could determine a student’s result in less than 24 hours.

Staffers notified the state health department of their positive and negative cases. For each positive result, an employee would pick up the phone and deliver the bad news. The student, the caller would say, needed to prepare for isolation.

Two weeks in Hotel Quarantine

Jack Murphy, a first-year student, grabbed a pile of clothes, his skateboard, laptop, separate monitor and a bit of snack food. For the next two weeks, he would be living out of the Fairfield Inn, quarantining away from the student body and waiting to see if he developed symptoms.

Universities across the state quickly realized the ability to quarantine sick and exposed students would make or break their ability to keep their campuses open. James Madison was forced to close when its isolation beds filled in a matter of days.

Charlottesville-area hotels were empty, so UVA bought 600-plus rooms and sent students there to quarantine.

On a late September day, a friend called Murphy to say he tested positive. The two had eaten lunch together at the Observatory Hill dining hall, and while they weren’t seated particularly close, they had removed their masks for the meal.

Murphy, 19, decided he needed to do the right thing. He needed to report his exposure to the university. He dialed the university’s hotline, where he was told he would need to pack his things and go to a hotel near campus. The university offered a taxi, but his mother, who lives nearby, drove him instead.

She arrived wearing two masks, and they drove with the windows down. Four hours after he called the university to inform them of his exposure, he checked himself into a top-floor room at the Fairfield Inn downtown.

Three times a day, a meal arrived at his door. He got sandwiches for lunch and chicken or beef with sweet potatoes for dinner. There was always dessert.

For the first week, he was stuck inside his room 24 hours a day. Then an indulgence arrived. Students living in quarantine who hadn’t tested positive could leave their rooms for exercise as long as they kept their distance. Murphy grabbed his skateboard and rode in circles around the parking lot, jumping curbs for three or four hours a day.

Academics barely changed, since his classes were online already. But Wi-Fi was spotty, and running his camera during Zoom calls proved too difficult. Staffers from the university’s isolation and quarantine team and the department of health called frequently to check on him.

There was ample time to fill. He took walks, did pushups on the floor and listened to podcasts. He listened to history podcasts, self-improvement podcasts, “Stuff You Should Know,” and a podcast teaching him Italian. He only retained a little.

“There’s a lot of time in quarantine,” he said.

While many UVA students behaved well, following COVID rules, a good number did not, he said. Students were visiting the bars on the Corner, socializing with one another and leaving the UVA bubble. The virus largely spread in small- and medium-sized gatherings where students didn’t follow rules about masks and distancing, said Dr. Mitch Rosner, chair of the department of medicine.

Then administration cracked down, limiting the size of all gatherings, except classes, to five people. Students weren’t happy with this decision, but positive results followed. The number of cases shrunk as the semester went on.

A university spokesman declined to reveal the number of students disciplined for COVID violations. But the judiciary committee announced it had adjudicated nine cases involving 43 students. No students were suspended or expelled.

On the 14th day of quarantine, Murphy pulled the sheets off his bed, balled them into a big plastic bag and dropped it in the hallway. He disinfected every surface, scrubbed the bathroom and went downstairs, where his mom was waiting to drive him back to his dorm, Metcalf.

But his stay in Metcalf was short. Two weeks later, another friend called to say he had tested positive. Exposed again, Murphy called the university and moved to a hotel, this time the Home2 Suites.

“I felt like a fancy professional traveling everywhere for my job,” he said.

Spending a month of his first college semester in a hotel reminded him how much human beings need to be around each other. Sitting in one room all day, it was hard to focus on classwork. The simple act of stepping out of a chair, walking the halls from one class to another helped his mind reset. He’ll emphasize that when the world gets back to normal.

Murphy decided to move back to his dorm room for the spring semester. His roommate is staying home, and he has the whole room to himself.

The creation of the ‘bashpod’

The podcast sounds like it was made by a professional. It begins with music, the rhythm of a drum kit and chords on an electric piano. A collage of voices from newscasts and politicians follows. Then professor Ira Bashkow begins talking.

“This is the week where it gets really interesting,” he says.

An associate professor of anthropology at UVA, Ira Bashkow converted his lectures to podcasts for his class, Anthropology 3275: The corporation: history, culture, capital.

Bashkow has two college-age children, and he saw how they languished in never-ending Zoom classes. Students often turned off their cameras and checked out when lectures droned on.

“I could see the tragedy of being pinned to the screen,” Bashkow said.

So he put his lectures on podcasts and encouraged his students to listen to them while walking the dog or riding their bike.

He bought a Yeti X microphone, which cost $175 and was paid for by his university budget. He downloaded Audacity, a free audio editing program, and he asked his musically inclined son, Elie, to create intro music. Bashkow ran his voice through filters to soften the sounds and moderate the volume.

He got help from graduate students and recent graduates hired by the university to help professors redesign their classes for an online world. He watched YouTube videos about how to engage with remote students.

Finding a quiet corner of his home to record his lectures was a challenge. He waited until his wife went to sleep or ran an errand, grabbed his notes and started speaking to his 45 students.

He realized students enjoyed small moments of levity in the middle of lectures on 18th Century legal scholars. If the phone rang, he would say “Ah, the phone is ringing, but that’s not important right now.” His son nicknamed the podcast the “bashpod,” and Bashkow started employing it.

Shorter podcasts worked best, he realized, and he limited some to 15 minutes. But it took him an hour to edit, re-record an iffy portion and publish a 15-minute MP3 file on UVA’s Collab web site. Longer podcasts took hours to complete.

When the semester ended, he asked students to evaluate the class, and their response was surprising. They graded Bashkow with exceedingly high scores. One student wrote that Bashkow took asynchronous learning to a new level.

“My ratings have never been higher,” Bashkow said.

Students received the podcasts so well that Bashkow plans to keep some of them in his curriculum after the world returns to normal.