Inside VCU's efforts to study air quality, wildlife and waterways

CHARLES CITY - Last month the White House released a 10-year vision for restoring and conserving the country's lands, water and wildlife, called the "America the Beautiful" Initiative.

On Thursday, a representative of the administration, Brenda Mallory, chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality, visited Virginia Commonwealth University's Rice Rivers Center, a 500-acre field station located here on the bank of the James River. The center's researchers study the nearby ecosystem.

The White House's policies need to have an effect on the local level, she said, so it's important to know what's being studied and what the results are showing.

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, who accompanied Mallory, serves on a number of committees focused on energy and the environment. His district includes Charles City County.

The two toured the work of VCU's staff and students whose goal is research that is applicable to people's everyday lives, said Greg Garman, director of the center. All the analysis done there is designed to benefit the local community. Many college outposts studying the environment are far from their communities.

"We're in the thick of it here, which makes the Rice Center very unique and very different," Garman said.

The funds allocated to the Rice Rivers Center are just a subset of the $363 million VCU received for sponsored research in fiscal 2021. VCU is 58th among public colleges in the country for federal research dollars.

* Vickie Connors, a VCU researcher, studies air quality. She and her team analyze why ozone descends toward the earth's surface, where it becomes dangerous. Their team monitors the ozone levels along the James River, finding a mix of good numbers, such as 37 parts per billion, and not-so-good numbers, such as 60, which was recently measured at nearby Shirley Plantation.

During the pandemic, the Richmond area's ozone threat diminished, and the numbers subsided. Then in 2021, the ozone threat bounced back to pre-pandemic levels.

• Lesley Bulluck and her team study small yellow songbirds called prothonotary warblers. They breed throughout the eastern half of the United States, and researchers have been identifying and marking the birds for decades.

The researchers quickly realized they were conducting a climate change study. Birds born in hotter summers and during more intense El Nino events were less likely to survive to breeding age.

Though the birds breed throughout a large swath of the United States, they migrate each winter to a relatively small section of central and South America, mostly in Colombia. Any loss of habitat there would have a widespread effect on the birds in the United States.

• Todd Janeski and his team recycle oyster shells and deposit them in the Chesapeake Bay. The shells are a useful part of the ecosystem - they help restore oyster populations, they improve water quality and they provide habitats for fish. Oysters filter more than 50 gallons of water per day by processing plankton and dirt that can cloud rivers and bays.

Janeski and other employees visit Virginia restaurants and collect the used oyster shells. They created public drop-off sites where residents can leave oyster shells they no longer need.

VCU has put 80 million shells back into the bay, and it aims to add 20 million more this year.

• William Shuart is a geographer with the Army Corps of Engineers and an assistant professor at VCU. Shuart maintains and flies drones capable of flying to places humans otherwise can't reach, such as over wetlands or wildfires and floods. In other instances, he straps ozone monitors to the drones, allowing researchers to determine ozone levels near the earth and above, over land and water.

One drone with wings of dense foam material costs $45,000. Another, larger drone lifted into the air by propellers costs $200,000.

"It's cool stuff that we do, but it's expensive," said Garman, the Rice Center director.