Interim chancellor for community colleges pledges strong partnership with Youngkin following failed hiring process

The interim leader for Virginia's community colleges pledged Tuesday to build a strong partnership with Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office, three weeks after the governor threatened the jobs of state board members and the board agreed to the governor's demands.

Interim chancellor Sharon Morrissey, in her first public gathering since the Virginia Community College System hit the restart button on its search for a permanent leader, said she intends to reestablish unity, trust and stability in the system and mend bridges with the Youngkin administration.

"Perhaps we got off on the wrong foot," Morrissey said at a State Council of Higher Education meeting. "It's been unsettling, to say the least."

Last month, Glenn DuBois retired as chancellor or head of Virginia's 23 community colleges after two decades of service. The board was close to naming his replacement when Youngkin interceded and asked to restart the hiring process and add a member of the administration to the search team.

However, the board declined the request and named Russell Kavalhuna, a Michigan community college president, as its new chancellor. Kavalhuna signed a contract with the state but later backtracked, opting to stay in Michigan.

"We were unsuccessful, and we have to start again," Morrissey said Monday. "There was some bad press associated with this."

Reaffirming his request, the governor in late June sent a stern message to the community college board: welcome the administration into the search or resign immediately. Democrats objected, saying Youngkin had bypassed the state's layered governance structure in which a governor nominates board members, and the board leads the community college system and chooses a chancellor.

The board relented, saying it would accept a member of the administration as a nonvoting member of the search committee. Youngkin has expressed concern over a 10-year decline in community college enrollment and slow workforce recovery since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Tuesday evening, the governor appointed three new members of the State Board for Community Colleges: Deborah M. DiCroce of Chesapeake, CEO of Hampton Roads Community Foundation; Bruce J. Meyer of Virginia Beach, president of Meyer Group Insurance and Michael E. Wooten of Woodbridge, a former U.S. Department of Education deputy assistant secretary for community colleges.

The new members are expected to be sworn in Wednesday, a Virginia Community College System spokesperson said. The trio replace three members whose terms expired – Nathaniel Bishop, Adnan Bokhari and Eleanor Saslaw.

Youngkin immediately laid out expectations for the new members:

"These three appointees will protect freedom of speech and inquiry, nurture wellbeing and mental health and promote affordability and accessibility across our campuses," the governor said in a statement. "Together with this board and a new chancellor, we will create a best-in-class community college system that will prepare students for success in work and life."

Under Morrissey's interim leadership, the business of the VCCS will continue, she said Monday. The system can't hit the pause button while it searches for a new chancellor.

That's why Morrissey set goals of bringing back unity to the community college system, rebuilding ties with the governor's administration and immediately continuing the work of the VCCS.

Morrissey said she shares the same goals for Virginia's community colleges as the governor – enhancing colleges' ability to produce qualified employees and strengthening the state's workforce.

The state's community colleges are a "workforce engine" for Virginia, she said.