'It feels sneaky': Virginia lawmakers allocated $6.5 million to adult special education students - but disability advocates say there's a loophole

Virtual school was tough for T.Q. Jackson, an autistic 21-year old from Prince Edward County, about an hour south of Richmond. He normally attends school at the Faison Center in Richmond, which specializes in working with students with autism to get an education better suited for their needs than public school can provide. His grandmother, Catherine Smith, says he basically lost an entire year of learning during the pandemic.

“It was hard because he won’t get on the computer, he don’t like that. He don’t do all that,” she said of virtual school. But school officials at Faison, she said, were most helpful in keeping Jackson engaged. “They called him and talked to him every day on the phone.”

For many students with disabilities, specialized programs such as the Faison Center provide life skills and socialization desperately needed - especially as they transition into adulthood. At the Faison Center, in addition to his academics, Jackson was able to learn to cook, and he was also part of an employment academy, where students can typically get internships and learn life skills that they often can’t learn in public school. So Smith was ecstatic when she learned the Virginia state legislature passed a budget amendment in its 2021 special session that allocated $6.5 million for an additional year of education for students like her grandson who had aged out at 21.