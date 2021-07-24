'It felt exhilarating': Henrico schools, looking to hire 100 drivers, lets people test drive the buses

As a bus driver shortage sweeps several school districts in the Richmond area, Henrico County Public Schools gave those interested in becoming a driver the opportunity to take a test drive.
Several dozen people came out to the “Drive the Bus” event held in the Hermitage High School parking lot Saturday. Participants were allowed to take one of the distinct yellow busses for a spin around a guided track, giving them an opportunity to drive the rig before deciding if they want to apply for one of the open positions within the division.
The school system is looking to hire about 100 additional drivers to obtain a full staff of about 500, said Jim Ellis, director of pupil transportation for the school system. They're looking for both full-time and substitute drivers.
According to pamphlet given at the event, beginner school bus drivers in Henrico receive an hourly rate of $14.90 and are eligible to receive health care benefits, sick leave and VRS retirement plans.
Those who attended the event were required to show their drivers licenses before hopping in a rig. Once checked in, they were escorted to a parked bus where a staff member showed them the ins-and-outs of the vehicle, before taking them to the test track. Drivers then did a lap around neatly placed cones with a trainer assisting them.
Karen Faulkner, who works for Henrico schools as an instructional assistant, said the job of a school bus driver is difficult, and she has great respect for the position. She was one of the participants who took the bus for a spin.
"Oh my gosh, it felt exhilarating," Faulkner said. "It felt really, really good to be behind the wheel of something so powerful."
While she enjoyed driving the rig, she said wants to take some time to think before diving into it, possibly enrolling in a course and seeing her progress there.
As Donna Dixon, supervisor of training for Henrico schools, explained, the training process for a school bus driver is a mix of classroom and hands-on training that takes between three to four weeks to complete. Ellis said that the school system will pay drivers while they train for the position.
Having never driven a vehicle of that size before, Rojarnette Taylor, a Henrico resident, said driving the bus was interesting and not as hard as she thought it would be. After taking a lap, she's still interested in going through the training and application process.
"I think it would be fun," Taylor said. "And bus drivers are the first person that a child sees in the morning. So you can sort of set that tone for the day. With the 'good morning' and 'have a good day' as they get off at school. I think it would be interesting, something new and different."
Ellis said to help recruit applicants, new drivers are currently being offered a $1,000 sign-on bonus. The recipients will receive the bonus in increments, with the first $500 being given after they work for 90-100 days, and the second half at end of the school year.
The school system requires applicants to have a good driving record, a CDL Class B driver's license with endorsements, undergo a criminal background check and child protective services review, be able to pass a drug test and physical exam and complete the application with three signed reference letters.
While Henrico has a lot of positions to fill, Ellis said the shortage isn't unique, with several other localities facing it as well. Chesterfield and Hanover schools are also in search of more school bus drivers, with both divisions hosting job fairs with driver positions available.
Ellis added that the shortage isn't new or solely caused by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said there have been staffing shortages in several previous years as well.
Those interested in applying for the positions in Henrico can find more information at https://henricoschools.us/careers/. The school system will also be hosting another job fair on Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tuckahoe Area Library at 1901 Starling Drive.
Hanover schools will also be hosting a job fair in search of school bus drivers, food service employees, custodians and more on Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Atlee Library, located at Atlee Square Shopping Center.
