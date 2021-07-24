'It felt exhilarating': Henrico schools, looking to hire 100 drivers, lets people test drive the buses

"Oh my gosh, it felt exhilarating," Faulkner said. "It felt really, really good to be behind the wheel of something so powerful."

While she enjoyed driving the rig, she said wants to take some time to think before diving into it, possibly enrolling in a course and seeing her progress there.

As Donna Dixon, supervisor of training for Henrico schools, explained, the training process for a school bus driver is a mix of classroom and hands-on training that takes between three to four weeks to complete. Ellis said that the school system will pay drivers while they train for the position.

Having never driven a vehicle of that size before, Rojarnette Taylor, a Henrico resident, said driving the bus was interesting and not as hard as she thought it would be. After taking a lap, she's still interested in going through the training and application process.

"I think it would be fun," Taylor said. "And bus drivers are the first person that a child sees in the morning. So you can sort of set that tone for the day. With the 'good morning' and 'have a good day' as they get off at school. I think it would be interesting, something new and different."