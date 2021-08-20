'It's déjà vu': Chesterfield parents prepare sending their kids back to school in another COVID-19 year

Tunstall Willis has awoken throughout the night in recent weeks, questioning her decision to send her children back to Chesterfield County Public Schools under the cloud of COVID-19.
Her daughter, a fifth-grader at Bettie Weaver elementary, and son, who is heading to Midlothian Middle, hadn't stepped foot in a school for nearly 18 months. In that time, they've contracted COVID-19 and watched their father hospitalized from the virus. About 620,000 people have succumbed to complications from the virus in the U.S.
Earlier this summer, she had to make a choice.
“I've never been scared in my life to send my child to school,” Willis said, as the first day of school loomed. “I mean I'm scared, I'm just terrified. I'm dreading Monday, dreading it."
Health and safety guidelines fluctuated in recent months as the world around Willis changed. Mask mandates came and went, then returned. Vaccines became available for all adults and children over age 12, but are not required for students and staff of Chesterfield schools.
The Washington Post reported last week that more than 10,000 students and staff across 14 states were in quarantine because of exposure as variants of the virus sprung up, including a Delta strain that's infecting unvaccinated adults and children at high rates.
Ahead of Monday's first day of school, Chesterfield is facing a shortage of more than 100 bus drivers and 22 openings for the two virtual learning options — either the K-8 Virtual Academy or online high school classes — as virtual learning enrollment surged this past week. For each virtual learning opening, it may represent one or more open position, according to a schools spokesman.
An email sent Wednesday from the school system to an undisclosed number of people reads: "You are receiving this email because seemingly overnight the student enrollment of the Virtual Learning Academy has skyrocketed. What this means is we need long-term substitutes beginning as early as August 23rd.”
A spokesman did not respond to a request asking to whom the email was sent.
After four positive COVID-19 cases among students at the Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts in South Richmond earlier this month, all 53 fourth-graders were placed into quarantine. Two weeks into the city of Hopewell’s inaugural year-round school year, at least 200 staff members and students were in quarantine due to mounting infections among students.
Hopewell Schools were closed Friday because of "critical staffing shortages" at all its schools. The district had had 59 COVID-19 cases since opening up a few weeks ago.
The delta variant is the dominant coronavirus variant in the United States driving daily infected case counts, hospitalizations and surging deaths this summer. Its ramifications were not known before Chesterfield County Public School parents had to decide whether or not to send their kids back to school. Chesterfield County saw relatively low numbers of cases in June and most of July, before starting an uptick trend that has yet to cease.
Chesterfield Schools has had a dashboard that without naming the infected student or staff member, informs the community when a case is reported. The district also has online COVID-19 guidance, including health assessments, frequently asked questions and mask exemption procedures.
Willis’ oldest is vaccinated, just making the age cut off. Both of her kids will carry hand sanitizer to school and wear KN95 masks each day in school. They're diligent about washing their hands.
“I am excited for them to be back in person and to see their friends and to be on the playground, but at the same time I'm also bracing myself for the worst,” Willis said.
While cases of reinfection have been reported, they remain rare, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Chesterfield students return with a staggered start on Monday and Tuesday. Students are either returning to school five days a week, attending a virtual academy, or taking online classes.
All Virginia public school systems are reopening this year under a new state law requiring full-time, in-person instruction while adhering to CDC mitigation strategies, such as universal indoor masking and distancing.
The school district would not release the total number of students enrolled in virtual learning. After the school board voted to mandate masks earlier this month over the pointed objections of unmasked people who claimed the mitigation strategy did not keep people safe, the district reopened its virtual enrollment for about a week.
The CDC and public health experts say wearing masks effectively inhibit the spread the COVID-19.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said in a statement this month: "As cases rise in our communities, universal masking and other mitigation measures will ensure our schools continue to be the safest place for Virginia’s children."
Willis would have kept her children home for another school year had masks been optional.
An additional stresser for Chesterfield parents as they send their children back to school is the lack of county bus drivers. Last Sunday, schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty, in a short video, urged families to drive their children to school.
The district has over 690 buses in its fleet but is in need of more than 100 bus drivers.
Even during a normal school year, bus driver shortages are common for Chesterfield. In 2018, the school district had 55 vacancies, which caused frequent lags in students being dropped off at school. The following year the system faced the same shortage.
While school districts across the country scramble to find enough bus drivers to transport their students to and from school, not all have let the burden fall to the parents. Some are offering bonuses to new drivers, delaying the start of school and for some who have asked parents to drive, they are offering cash.
At this time, no cash is coming the way of Chesterfield’s parents, only urgency. For parents who are unable to accommodate the school system, their child may have a staggered arrival and departure bus schedule. The first and second wave bus routes will allow bus drivers to pick up all students despite the shortage.
Jennifer McIver, a working mom, relies on the bus picking up and dropping off her daughter from Bettie Weaver Elementary each day.
"My daughter will be going on the bus to school and my rationale for that is well my husband and I both work full time," McIver said.
McIver estimates it would take 45 minutes to an hour each day for her or her husband to drop off their daughter at school. That would take up about five hours of their work week.
McIver isn't confident the school system has a plan to get out of the bus driver hole, besides asking parents to drive their kids every day to school for the entire year.
"By putting this on parents and making the request, 'We need more parents to drive,' they are putting a Band-Aid on a problem. They're not really solving the problem," McIver said.
For the time being, Celeste Jackson's two sons will also ride the bus to Jacobs Road Elementary. The family moved to Chesterfield from Richmond during the pandemic, and last year her sons remained fully virtual at Jacobs Road.
While her sons are excited to ride a school bus for the first time, Jackson remains wary of students adhering to COVID-19 mitigation on the bus.
After spending the first year at Jacobs Run virtual, Jackson and her husband made the decision to send their kids back to school when COVID-19 numbers were "relatively well."
While they attended summer school and remained healthy, concerns linger for the fall. Jackson bought KN95 masks but is worried when they come off for lunchtime.
"All that fear and anxiety from last year at the beginning of the school year is back, even more in some ways. It's déjà vu," Jackson said.