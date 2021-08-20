'It's déjà vu': Chesterfield parents prepare sending their kids back to school in another COVID-19 year

While school districts across the country scramble to find enough bus drivers to transport their students to and from school, not all have let the burden fall to the parents. Some are offering bonuses to new drivers, delaying the start of school and for some who have asked parents to drive, they are offering cash.

At this time, no cash is coming the way of Chesterfield’s parents, only urgency. For parents who are unable to accommodate the school system, their child may have a staggered arrival and departure bus schedule. The first and second wave bus routes will allow bus drivers to pick up all students despite the shortage.

Jennifer McIver, a working mom, relies on the bus picking up and dropping off her daughter from Bettie Weaver Elementary each day.

"My daughter will be going on the bus to school and my rationale for that is well my husband and I both work full time," McIver said.

McIver estimates it would take 45 minutes to an hour each day for her or her husband to drop off their daughter at school. That would take up about five hours of their work week.

McIver isn't confident the school system has a plan to get out of the bus driver hole, besides asking parents to drive their kids every day to school for the entire year.