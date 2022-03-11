It's unclear if the state COVID test-to-stay schools program have helped with student quarantines

In late December, the Virginia Department of Health announced a new COVID-19 testing program for unvaccinated students to help them remain in schools despite being exposed to coronavirus in a school setting. But, about a month later, the VDH ceased contact tracing, meaning school systems do not have to inform students if they are exposed to the virus in a school setting.

When introduced, the Virginia test-to-stay model recommended that eligible students, either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated students, take a rapid antigen test every day for five consecutive days (excluding weekends and holidays) after being informed they were exposed and considered a close contact. If the daily test was negative, the student was allowed to come to school instead of quarantining.

The test-to-stay program is still in existence, but now it is up to a student’s discretion to receive the free test kits.

“Test-to-stay is a strategy that allows students who are close contacts of individuals with COVID-19 to remain in the classroom instead of quarantining at home,” Gauri Raval, physician consultant to the VDH COVID-19 taskforce school support unit, said in an interview.

The reasoning for not expanding the program to vaccinated students is because since they have received the vaccine and remain asymptomatic, they are not recommended to quarantine upon being exposed, Ravel said.

While participating school systems report how many students have taken part in the test-to-stay program, the VDH did not collect student quarantine data prior to the start of the testing program.

“We cannot determine the change in the number of students having to quarantine at home as a result of Test to Stay,” Raval said.

It also remains unclear how the test-to-stay program is curbing student quarantine numbers because contact tracing is no longer required in K-12 schools.

It’s hard to measure the success of the program because the VDH has not reported any results on what the testing looks like in a school system or even a single school, said Elizabeth Prom-Wormley, a VCU professor in the epidemiology department.

“In fairness to them [VDH], this is a lot of work … it is a highly intensive resource endeavor,” she said.

Given that the test-to-stay strategy is focused on those who are unvaccinated, at this point, Prom-Wormley doesn’t know if it’s a truly effective strategy as it’s not being implemented to everyone, meaning including those who are vaccinated.

“The rollout was probably a little bit late, with what was happening with omicron," Prom-Wormley said. “Unfortunately you’re always running a race against the virus and what’s happening with the virus.”

By the end of last year, daily coronavirus cases escalated because of the omicron-variant.

“If there's a silver lining, we use this time now that we're coming off of omicron to gather ourselves, reflect, prepare and fortify ourselves for the next variant, it's possible that we might be able to double down on this approach for the next time … and really do a good job,” Prom-Wormley said.

Not only can't VDH determine if student quarantines are down thanks to the test-to-stay program, neither can school systems in the Richmond area.

In late January, the Chesterfield County Public School district began receiving test kits from the state health department. The district first received 4,536 test kits that were divided equally among schools, with the priority going to unvaccinated students. Due to demand, Chesterfield received an additional 3,672 kits.

When asked if Chesterfield has seen a drop in student quarantines since implementing the program, schools spokesman Shawn Smith said in an email, “there are several factors to consider and movement in quarantine numbers cannot definitively be correlated to one particular action.”

Chesterfield employees can request separate at-home tests from the district.

Since implementing the test-to-stay program in early February, only 16 Henrico County Public School students have participated as of Tuesday, according to a schools spokesperson.

So far, the district has received 4,800 test kits and may request more if the stockpile runs out. A separate supply of home test kits is available to all school employees, who can request a test every week.

Richmond Public Schools implemented its test-to-stay program in mid-January. Questions regarding the number of tests, cost of the program, and student quarantine rates were directed to a FOIA request.

Families whose children attend Hanover County Public Schools are able to request a take-home COVID-19 test from their school nurse while supplies last. The district has an ample amount of tests currently, said schools spokesperson Chris Whitley.

The school district, in partnership with BetterMed Urgent Care, provides employees with free rapid tests upon request.