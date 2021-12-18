 Skip to main content
James Lane, the state's chief schools officer, is stepping down
James Lane, the state's chief schools officer, is stepping down

Dr. James Lane, Virginia's superintendent of public instruction talks during Governor Northam's COVID-19 press briefing in Richmond, Va. on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

The state's superintendent of public instruction is leaving the position at the Virginia Department of Education, according to the agency.

James F. Lane serves as the executive officer of Virginia's Department of Education, the administrative agency for the state's public schools. He also serves as secretary of the state Board of Education.

"I can confirm that Dr. Lane has notified Gov. Northam of his intent to leave the VDOE for a new position, the specifics of which he has not yet disclosed. The date is still to be determined," VDOE spokesman Ken Blackstone said in an email Saturday morning.

Lane was appointed in June 2018 by Gov. Ralph S. Northam, who's term is ending. Lane has not discussed his position with Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, according to Blackstone.

Prior to his appointment as state superintendent, Lane served as a division superintendent in Chesterfield County, Goochland County and Middlesex County. In 2017, he was recognized as the Virginia Superintendent of the Year for his work in Goochland County.

