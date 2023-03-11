The principal of J.H. Blackwell Preschool in South Richmond stepped down from her position this week amid an internal investigation into allegations that a student was sexually assaulted during school.

Richmond Public Schools Principal Director Leslie Wiggins sent a letter to Blackwell families on Friday announcing the leadership change.

Linda Wood, RPS’ associate director for early childhood education, will serve as interim principal of Blackwell Preschool for the remainder of the school year, according to the letter.

An RPS spokeswoman said former principal Elaine Probst stepped down “for personal reasons.”

The resignation comes as the school district continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding an alleged assault.

Shayla Roberts said another student sexually assaulted her 5-year-old daughter in a bathroom on Jan. 23. At a Richmond School Board meeting last month, Roberts pleaded with the board to act, saying nothing had been done.

Law enforcement investigated the alleged assault, but the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office did not press charges.

A Richmond police spokeswoman said she could not provide more details because the case involves minors.

“I would like to thank Dr. Probst for her dedication and service,” Wood wrote in the message to Blackwell families on Friday.

School leaders will hold a community meeting March 29 at 6 p.m. at the school to further discuss the leadership transition.

