JLARC report highlights problems with educating special needs students in Virginia

After reviewing a sample of about 100 complaints, the report concluded that VDOE doesn’t ensure that problems are actually resolved, or that noncompliance is corrected. Schools are required by law to provide services to students with disabilities that are outlined in an Individual Education Plan. IEPs are plans that ensure students who have disabilities recognized under the American Disabilities Act get individualized education services. Services can range from extended time on tests and assignments to having test questions read aloud by a test proctor. If a parent files a complaint alleging that the school has failed to provide these services, federal law requires the school to correct the issue.

But the JLARC report says those types of corrections rarely happen. Instead, VDOE usually just instructs the district to hold another IEP meeting with the parent, the report said.

Todd Ratner, a lawyer from Ratner Law in Richmond who specializes in special education complaints, said the findings in the JLARC report were significant but not necessarily surprising.

“I'm not surprised just based on my own experiences with the VDOE,” he said in an interview. “I think the lack of oversight, and frankly leadership within the special education department, really has been lacking for many, many years, going back almost a decade.”