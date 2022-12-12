JLARC says colleges, school divisions could cover dual enrollment costs

All community colleges in Virginia and most K-12 school divisions have enough state and local funding to cover expenses for college courses offered to high school students, also known as dual enrollment courses.

Though colleges and school divisions are able to cover the cost, about 42% of school divisions charge their students tuition to take these courses, according to a new study released on Monday.

The study by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission recommends that community colleges and K-12 school divisions eliminate tuition and fees for dual enrollment courses provided on high school campuses – a decision that the General Assembly could act on in several ways.

Economically disadvantaged students have the lowest participation rates, on average, in dual enrollment programs that have higher tuition and fees, JLARC concluded.

“We feel strongly that our proposed changes would make it more accessible and affordable for students,” project leader Lauren Axselle said at a Monday morning JLARC meeting.

“You may hear that some of our changes would disincentivize community colleges from offering dual enrollment, but we've structured our recommendations and policy options so that if they're implemented together, there would not be a revenue reduction for colleges.”

Colleges use their excess revenue from dual enrollment courses, which averaged $1.7 million last academic year, to subsidize other aspects of their operations, according to the JLARC study.

About 42% of school divisions in Virginia charge students for dual enrollment courses, and fees vary across the commonwealth. About 63% of students who take dual enrollment courses do not pay tuition and fees.

Students in the Richmond region who take dual enrollment courses through Reynolds Community College pay anywhere from $0 to $405 annually for an average course load of three, three-credit hour courses.

Reynolds Community College charged school divisions $27 per credit hour for the college courses taught on high school campus by high school teachers, but the cost passed on to students varies greatly by division.

Richmond Public Schools does not charge students, while the Henrico County division charges $50 per course.

Hanover and Goochland charge by the credit hour: $40 and $45 respectively. Students taking three, three-credit hour courses in Goochland would pay $405 annually.

The early filing deadline to introduce new legislation for the upcoming General Assembly session in January has passed, but legislators could address the issue in the state’s budget.

Del. Glenn Davis, R- Virginia Beach, who chairs the House Education Committee, said his colleagues on both sides of the aisle would likely support the JLARC recommendations.

“The General Assembly needs to … ensure that all of our students are able to take the challenging coursework to prepare them for future careers without regard to their financial abilities to pay,” Davis said in an interview. “The goal is to make sure every student has access to take the courses necessary to reach their full potential.”

Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera said Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration is researching the benefits of dual enrollment courses offered to high schoolers on college campuses. As of now, more than 90% of students who take dual enrollment courses do so on their high school campuses.

“This governor is all about expanding those opportunities and thinking differently about how we think about high school and that connection with postsecondary education and training,” Guidera said at Monday’s JLARC meeting.

“When a student is the first in their family to think about going to college, the concept of going and stepping foot on campus … can be transformative in terms of opening doors (and) thinking about what's possible.”

