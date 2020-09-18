JMU plans to resume in-person classes Oct. 5, a month after an outbreak shut down campus

In-person classes, when they resume Oct. 5, will combine with hybrid models and continued online instruction. Many large classes will transition online, Read said. Others have the option of using a hybrid model. For example, a class of 100 could allow 50 to come in one day, with the other 50 online, then switch the next time it meets.

Dining hall capacity will be further reduced as well. The 1,100-seat D-Hall was previously reduced to 650 seats, and now will be cut to 600. Also, in some places, certain options will be closed to allow more space for distancing in lines at other vendors.

More to-go options have been added, too.

At the back end of the semester, students will have the option to take online classes after Thanksgiving break. But, if they choose, they’ll have the option to resume on-campus instruction on Nov. 30. Final exams are set for Dec. 12-18.

The university still has some details to hammer out, including what the process will be for students’ return to dorms. Those details will be communicated in the days ahead.

Students have until Sept. 26 to withdraw from the university for a full refund of tuition and fees. Students who withdraw by Oct. 10 will get a 75% refund.