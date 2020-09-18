JMU plans to resume in-person classes Oct. 5, a month after an outbreak shut down campus

After a rapid rise in COVID-19 case counts pushed James Madison University to ask students to move home and revert to primarily online classes in early September, the school announced Friday that it will resume in-person instruction Oct. 5.
On Sept. 1, less than a week into the start of its fall semester, the school reported that it had tallied 528 total positive cases, nearly all of them active. That same evening, JMU announced the shift to nearly all online courses would start Sept. 7 and asked students living on campus to leave by that date unless they asked for permission to stay. But only a little more than half of students living on campus moved out.
The planned return next month will be accompanied by new rules limiting class sizes to no larger than 50, fewer seats and stricter mask enforcement in dining halls and mandatory prevalence testing of 300 students each week to gauge the spread of the virus.
Some students at JMU told the Times-Dispatch experiences of packed classes with no room for social distancing, and crowded dining halls, before the closure.
"The majority of our students have made really good decisions,” university spokeswoman Caitlyn Read said. “For those who maybe came in ahead of classes and made really bad decisions, they've seen the consequences of that."
University president Jonathan Alger said in Friday's JMU Board of Visitors meeting that, based on contact tracing to date, there is no information to show the virus was spreading in classroom settings or student unions.
Still, the rapid rise in cases — and the subsequent filling of isolation beds — were key drivers in the school’s decision to pause in-person instruction.
As JMU now prepares to bring the 3,000 students who left back and conduct in-person classes again, it has increased its isolation bed count from 140 to more than 430, with the help of four local hotels.
The school also plans to expand its quarantine-in-place efforts, based on students’ bedroom and bathroom configurations. Tim Miller, JMU’s vice president for student affairs, said in Friday’s BOV meeting that 1,430 students who live on campus would be able to quarantine in place.
In another move, the university plans to introduce a mandatory surveillance testing program. It had previously tested those who were symptomatic, or close contacts.
The number of students who left on-campus housing earlier this month represented just about 15% of the overall student body of over 20,000, Alger said — about 3,000. That number accounts for about 55% of on-campus students.
About 2,700 students were able to stay on campus, for a variety of reasons, Read said. Students were able to request exemptions to stay for reasons including high-risk family members or inadequate internet service at home.
Alger also said that all those with positive COVID-19 tests, or those who were close contacts, were told to complete periods of quarantine and isolation at the school.
A large contingent of the student population lives in off-campus housing and remained in Harrisonburg.
When the school reversed course on Sept. 1, it promised to announce by Sept. 25 whether in-person instruction would resume on or after Oct. 5.
In the two and a half weeks since, the number of active cases dropped by about 50%.
The university’s total confirmed case count is now 1,401, 1,140 have recovered and 261 remain active.
More than 99% of the cases have been either asymptomatic, or have included very mild symptoms, Alger said.
“We are aware of very, very few students who needed any medical treatment, much less hospitalization,” Alger said.
JMU has reported just nine total positive cases of COVID-19 among faculty and staff, and Read said the school has yet to identify a case in a faculty or staff member that was transmitted from an on-campus encounter.
The outbreak among students has been traced primarily to off-campus events. There are now more than 250 students facing disciplinary action for violating the school’s COVID-19 student agreement.
About two dozen students had their exemptions to stay on campus rescinded for violations.
Offenses and punishment could range from disciplinary probation for not wearing a mask, to suspension or expulsion for hosting or attending a large gathering.
In-person classes, when they resume Oct. 5, will combine with hybrid models and continued online instruction. Many large classes will transition online, Read said. Others have the option of using a hybrid model. For example, a class of 100 could allow 50 to come in one day, with the other 50 online, then switch the next time it meets.
Dining hall capacity will be further reduced as well. The 1,100-seat D-Hall was previously reduced to 650 seats, and now will be cut to 600. Also, in some places, certain options will be closed to allow more space for distancing in lines at other vendors.
More to-go options have been added, too.
At the back end of the semester, students will have the option to take online classes after Thanksgiving break. But, if they choose, they’ll have the option to resume on-campus instruction on Nov. 30. Final exams are set for Dec. 12-18.
The university still has some details to hammer out, including what the process will be for students’ return to dorms. Those details will be communicated in the days ahead.
Students have until Sept. 26 to withdraw from the university for a full refund of tuition and fees. Students who withdraw by Oct. 10 will get a 75% refund.
With a pivot back to in-person instruction now on the horizon, Read said JMU feels confident it can keep students safe through the fall semester. It has the recent past to look at as a lesson, and will hope its second attempt goes better.
“This virus continues to take a toll on students and families all over the country,” Alger said. “Please know that we are seeking at every turn to make our students and community as safe as possible.”
