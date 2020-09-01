JMU shifting to online classes, asking students to leave campus after 500 coronavirus cases

Others have seen their totals remain relatively low. The College of William & Mary has experienced just 15 students and fewer than 10 employees and staff test positive.

These numbers represent small percentages of overall student enrollment. Students are young and often asymptomatic, and hospitalization rates are often low. So just how worrisome is it when 100 or 500 coronavirus cases spring up on a college campus?

The answer, said Lisa M. Lee, a professor of public health at Virginia Tech who specializes in epidemiology and bioethics, depends on a university’s capacity to keep students in quarantine or isolation and the resources the school has to handle an outbreak.

“Five hundred cases at one university might be within the scope of what they can handle, and it might overwhelm another university,” Lee said.

By Tuesday, JMU students had occupied 45% of 143 isolation beds available. Colleges often use the term “isolation” to refer to students who tested positive and are waiting out their illness and “quarantine” to refer to students exposed to the virus and staying home. That was another factor at JMU.